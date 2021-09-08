Down 3-0 after the doubles matches, things didn’t look too good for the Elizabethtown girls tennis team.

But both coaches knew the singles would be different, and they were drastically different as the Bears won them easily for a 4-3 win over Manheim Central on Tuesday at Elizabethtown.

“I know we’re better singles players,” Elizabethtown coach Brenda McBride said. “I literally knew it was possible. And once we all got up a few games, then I was like, ‘yes, we can do this.’ ”

The match was the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two opener for both teams and might actually have determined the section winner. Also in the mix is defending section champion Lampeter-Strasburg, which opened section play with a 6-1 win over Donegal on Tuesday.

Early in the match at Elizabethtown, Manheim Central coach Kurt Funk said for his team to win, the Barons needed to take at least two of the doubles matches. But even after taking all three, he was hardly confident of victory.

“It’s entirely different,” he said after the match of doubles compared with singles. “In singles, especially in girls tennis, it’s a lot to overcome if somebody is better than you; it just shows.”

The early lead McBride spoke of included 3-0 advantages to start the first three singles matches.

Allison Evans ended up winning her No. 1 singles match by default, leading 4-1 in the first set when Gabby Wettig aggravated a previous ankle injury.

Rylee Bender won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 and Julia Anderson lost just one game at No. 3.

That left No. 4 singles to decide the match, with E-town’s Nizaly Ortiz-Kreiner winning 6-1, 6-3 despite a spirited effort by Central’s Brianna Mylin. Though hardly a nail-biter, it was still the deciding match, something Ortiz-Kreiner had no trouble with.

“To be honest, it was kind of normal, because I’m usually the last one to play,” she said. “I think this year, I’m more confident in my singles than last year.”

In the tight doubles competition, the Barons got 9-7 wins from Wettig and Mylin at No. 1, and Holly Miller and Samantha Williams at No. 2. Sydney Peters and Kami Groff took an 8-4 win at No. 2.

“I think we were a little bit nervous in doubles,” McBride said. “We have a goal of winning the section, and they felt the pressure a little bit more today.”

Elizabethtown remains undefeated overall at 5-0 while Central falls to 4-2.