Each get a 3-set win to advance in Class 2A; Falcons top Streaks in 3A

A couple of three-set victories proved pivotal for two Lancaster-Lebanon League boys tennis teams in the District Three championships Wednesday.

No. 4 seed Donegal and No. 7 Pequea Valley each advanced with 3-2 victories, with the Braves upsetting second-seeded Wyomissing. For the Indians (12-3), Jacob Erb won at No. 2 singles after dropping the first set 7-6 (5), taking the next two 6-2, 6-2. Akilan Murugesan didn’t lose a game at No. 1 singles and Landon Keller won 7-5, 6-0 at No. 3 to secure the win for Donegal over fifth-seeded Hanover.

Pequea Valley (13-3) got a 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2 win from Jazae Itegi No. 2 singles in the upset victory. Wade Stoltzfus won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Hayden Winey was a 6-4, 6-3 winner at No. 3.

Donegal moves on to the semifinals either Monday or Tuesday against the winner of the Lancaster Country Day-East Pennsboro match, which was postponed to today at 5 p.m. at Conestoga Valley. The Cougars are the No. 1 seed.

Pequea Valley will meet sixth-seeded Conrad Weiser, which upset No. 3 seed Trinity Wednesday, in the other semifinal.

Two L-L teams met in a Class 3A quarterfinal Wednesday, with No. 2 seed Cedar Crest edging No. 7 Manheim Township 3-2.

Viseth Meng didn’t lose a game in winning at No. 2 singles for the Falcons (14-2) and Charlie Robbins won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3. The doubles teams of Garrett Muraika and Jozef Shkreli won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.

Michael Georgelis won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for the Streaks (12-4).

Cedar Crest will meet third-seeded Palmyra, which beat Red Lion 5-0 Wednesday, in a semifinal Monday or Tuesday.

The other two Class 3A matches are scheduled for today.