Conrad Weiser’s No. 2 doubles team won a three-set match that included two tiebreakers for a 3-2 win over Pequea Valley in the Class 2A semifinals of the District Three Boys Tennis Team Championships.

The win Tuesday at Hershey Racquet Club sends the Scouts (14-3) into today’s title match against Lancaster Country Day, scheduled for 2 p.m. at HRC.

Tuesday’s semifinal pitted a pair of lower seeds that advanced with upsets. Seventh-seeded Pequea Valley had surprised No. 2 Wyomissing 3-2 while No. 6 Weiser won 3-1 over No. 3 Trinity.

The Braves (12-4) got wins from Jazae Itegi at No. 2 singles, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, and the No. 1 doubles team of Cole Stoltzfus and Sam Arena, 6-4, 7-5.

In the deciding No. 2 doubles match, Conrad Weiser’s Aaron Pearson and Adam Noll outlasted PV’s Joel Peifer and Dylan Ratjavong 7-6 (3), 6-7 (4), 6-3.

In addition to Country Day, three L-L teams remain alive for berths in the PIAA Champion-ships, with the top three district teams advancing. The L-L is assured of one in 2A, with the Braves meeting No. 4 seed Donegal in the third-place match Thursday at 4 p.m. at Manheim Township.

In the 3A third-place match, No. 2 seed Cedar Crest hosts No. 5 Cumberland Valley today at 4:30 p.m. Cumberland Valley lost 4-0 to Dallastown in a semifinal match Tuesday.

Dallastown (20-0) plays Palmyra (17-0) in the 3A final today at 3:30 p.m. at HRC.