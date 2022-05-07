HERSHEY — After his decisive point in a hard-fought 6-3, 6-3 win over Dallastown’s Jonathan Arbittier, one that sealed the District Three Class 3A tennis gold medal, it was hard not to notice the emotion of Hempfield’s Cooper Lehman.

He looked to the balcony overlooking the court, where his mother, father and coach were standing, and pumped his fist, realizing what he had just accomplished.

“I just wanted to finish it. All the hard work had paid off and I was so happy,” Lehman said with a huge smile. “I was so happy they were able to be here to watch. It was an amazing match, and it means so much to me. There was so much hard work put into this.”

Meanwhile, Nile Abadir of Lancaster Country Day was a little more subdued, despite taking home his second consecutive Class 2A title with a 6-1, 6-3 win over teammate Freddie Bloom. It wasn’t as if he was upset with his performance, though. In fact, he was ecstatic.

Instead, it was about respect for Bloom, one of his closest friends, who just happened to be on the other side of the court Saturday and took home silver.

“It’s really special, to be able to win this title two times in a row,” Abadir said. “But I was more happy to be out here playing with my best bud Freddie; (it) means the world to me.”

Not only did the two standouts from the Lancaster-Lebanon League take home gold, but three others – Bloom, Michael Georgelis of Manheim Township and Akilan Murugesan of Donegal – took home medals.

Lehman and Georgelis are freshmen, while the other three are juniors, kind of a proclamation to the rest of District Three that this year’s success is no flash in the pan.

Lehman had one of the toughest draws of the tourney yet managed to keep his season record perfect with the district title. In his first set of finals, he took a 6-3 win. In the second set, with it at 5-3, Lehman went all in to take home the victory. In doing so, he became Hempfield’s fifth District Three champion.

The final score in the 2A final between Abadir and Bloom was 6-1, 6-3, but didn’t reflect the intensity of the match. Before, the two good friends walked side by side and enjoyed a laugh, but when it came time to serve up action, both left everything on the court.

In the second set Abadir went down 2-0 as Bloom came out firing.

“We had a tough match all the way through,” Abadir said. “I was working the whole way through and was drenched afterward.”

Bloom said he gave up a few shots to his friend, but added that is tennis, and overall was pleased with his day on the court.

“This was my goal coming in and I am happy to be at states,” Bloom said. “My strokes were good. My serve was the best it was all year. Nile won states last year, so to compete with him and make him sweat makes me feel real good. ... This says a lot about Lancaster Country Day and I am happy to be here.”

Abadir downed Armaan Malik of Conrad Weiser 6-0, 6-0 to earn his championship berth.

In his semifinal match, Lehman went against another Dallastown player, Hayden Koons. A familiar foe, Koons battled him hard in the first set. After a quick timeout early in the set, Lehman came back on the court and seemed more relaxed. “I felt more comfortable hitting my targets and was able to set myself up more on the serve,” Lehman said.

Georgelis placed third in Hershey and punched his ticket to states with a 7-6, 6-3 win over Koons in the 3A third-place match.

“He was a pretty good player. I had to dig in and was able to come out on top,” Georgelis said. “I was able to get some tough points. It was a great match.”

In his first match of the day, he fell to Arbittier.

After a good semifinal match with Bloom, where he got more confident and his serves more powerful, Murugesan met Malik for third place.

It proved to be the day’s longest match, going three sets and lasting close to three hours. After falling 6-4 in the first set, despite fighting cramps, Murugesan took a 7-5 win in the second and fighting cramps again, lost 6-1 in the third.

“Obviously, cramping up, I didn’t play as well. I missed some shots,” Murugesan said. “I’m happy with it. I’ll take what I can.”

The top three finishers will be back at Hershey on May 27 for the PIAA championships. Abadir will be looking to defend his 2021 title.