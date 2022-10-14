The Manheim Township girls tennis team was the only one of three Lancaster-League entries to advance in the District Three Class 3A tournament on Thursday.

The Blue Streaks, seeded second, collected a 3-2 win over No. 7 Dallastown to advance to the semifinals at Hershey Racquet Club on Monday. Township will face No. 6 Reading, a 3-2 winner over No. 3 Hershey, at 12:30 p.m., after the conclusion of the 11 a.m. match between No. 1 New Oxford and No. 5 Cumberland Valley. New Oxford advanced with a 5-0 victory over No. 8 Hempfield, while CV picked up a 5-0 win over No. 4 Manheim Central on Thursday.

For Township, all three of its victories came in singles Thursday. Kayla Kurtz topped Namya Jindal 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1, Haley Miller beat Catharine Lasher 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2, and Jade Miller defeated Kylie Sciuto 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3 to secure the win for the team.