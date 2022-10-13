The Lancaster-Lebanon League’s two entries in the District Three Class 2A Girls Tennis Team Tournament opened with wins Wednesday.

And after their wins, those two teams are set to meet in Monday’s semifinals.

Second-seeded Lancaster Country Day (13-0) advanced by defeating York Catholic (11-3) 4-1 in Lancaster while No. 3 seed Lampeter-Strasburg (12-2) moved on with a 3-0 win over Harrisburg Academy (7-1) in Lampeter.

For the Cougars, all three singles players – Sienna Castelli, Monica Lopez and Maggie Auman – coasted to wins, losing just four games between them. Nastasia Philip and Caralina Caplan won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.

The only loss was a 7-5, 4-6, 12-10 marathon at No. 1 doubles between York Catholic’s Ashlyn Mulligan and Kat Keirkagaard over Marissa Jacobs and Delanie Edwards.

The Pioneers got two singles wins and one in doubles. Rowan Kimmel and Laura Leaman were the singles winners, with Kimmel winning 6-0, 6-0 and Leaman 6-2, 6-1. Jess Salgado and Emma Williams didn’t lose a match in winning at No. 2 doubles. The Pioneers also led in the other two matches before they were halted.

The rest of the tournament will be held at Hershey Racquet Club. Times for Monday’s 2A semifinals will be determined after the 3A action today.

Singles championships up next

When: Friday, noon; Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Hershey Racquet Club.

Seeds: Class 3A — 1. Catherine Rabatin, Penn Manor; 2. Anya Rosenbach, New Oxford; 3. Kayla Kurtz, Manheim Township; 4. Riya Srinivas, Cumberland Valley; Alternate, Sophie Carson, Hempfield. Class 2A — 1. Mia Gassert, Hamburg; 2. Sienna Castelli, Lancaster Country Day; 3. Carina Roberts, York Catholic; 4. Monica Lopez, Lancaster Country Day.

First-round matches for Lancaster-Lebanon League players:

Class 3A — Catherine Rabatin, Penn Manor, vs. Valaria Sanchez, Reading; Jade Flores, Conestoga Valley, vs. Riya Srinivas, Cumberland Valley; Kayla Kurtz, Manheim Township, vs. Allison Horick, New Oxford; Haley Miller, Manheim Township, vs. Ashley Ratana, Reading.

Class 2A — 1. Monica Lopez, Lancaster Country Day, vs. Olivia Roth, Delone Catholic; Joanna Rabada, Lancaster Catholic, vs. Sierra Smart, Kutztown; Maggie Auman, Lancaster Country Day, vs. Carina Roberts, York Catholic; Ali Bender, Elco, vs. Abby Miller, York Suburban; Sienna Castelli, Lancaster Country Day, vs. Monica Nguyen, East Pennsboro.

Last year’s champions: Class 3A — Catherine Rabatin, Penn Manor. Class 2A — Anna Millen, Lancaster Catholic.

Notes: Penn Manor’s Catherine Rabatin will be trying to become the first player to win four district titles in Class 3A. She defeated Manheim Township’s Avery Palandjian 6-0, 2-6, 6-3 in last year’s final. ... Manheim Township’s Kayla Kurtz reached last year’s semifinals, where she lost 6-1, 6-0 to Rabatin, as an unseeded player. ... New Oxford’s Anya Rosenbach, who was the No. 3 seed last year, lost to Palandjian in the semifinals and then lost by injury default to Kurtz in the third-place match. The top three players advance to the PIAA Championships. ... Defending Class 2A champion Anna Millen of Lancaster Catholic did not play tennis this year. ... No. 1 seed Mia Gassert of Hamburg lost 6-1, 6-0 to Millen in last year’s finals. She was seeded third. ... Lancaster Country Day’s Maggie Auman competed in last year’s tournament, falling 6-2, 6-0 to Gassert in the first round.

Next: District Three doubles tournament, Oct. 21-22 at HRC.