There is no surprise that the Lancaster-Lebanon League has two teams advancing to the District Three Boys Tennis Team Championship finals.

After all, Lancaster Country Day and Cedar Crest are the top seeds and they have a total of one loss between them — the Falcons losing to the Cougars in the L-L final.

And it was also a certainty since they were both playing L-L opponents in Monday’s semifinals.

Country Day (18-0) reached the Class 2A final with a 4-0 win over Pequea Valley (13-3) in Lancaster while Cedar Crest (16-1) defeated visiting Manheim Township (14-4) 3-1.

The Cougars will take on fellow unbeaten Conrad Weiser (18-0), a 5-0 winner Monday over Hanover, in Wednesday’s 2A final at 1:30 p.m. at Hershey Racquet Club. The Falcons meet Dallastown (16-2), a 3-2 winner over Cumberland Valley Monday, in the 3A final at 3. Cedar Crest defeated Dallastown 3-2 March 21.

Pequea Valley will host Hanover and Manheim Township will be at Cumberland Valley in the third-place matches Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Braves will need to win to qualify for the PIAA team tournament while the Streaks have already qualified, with four District Three 3A teams advancing.

Both L-L finalists were meeting teams from their own sections. Country Day, which was a 7-0 winner over PV in Section Three action on March 22, swept singles, losing just four games, and also coasted in No. 2 doubles.

Cedar Crest, interestingly enough, defeated the Streaks 5-2 on the same day, which was the league-opener. While their first match-up had some relative tight matches, Monday’s were real nail-biters. Viseth Meng edged Kurt Chiong 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5) at No. 1 singles and Rocco Shkreli outlasted Zack Taylor 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 at No. 2. Ryan Glover and Ben Sheffield clinched it for the Falcons, defeating Peter Sanchez and Jack Reynolds 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles in what proved to be the least-competitive match.

The Streaks’ Jake Palandjian and Chris Hager defeated Charlie Robbins and Isaac Wolfe 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 at No. 1 singles and Cedar Crest’s Joe Shkreli and Township’s Krishna Chinasammy split their two sets, 4-6, 6-4.