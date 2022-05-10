Lancaster Country Day advanced to the finals of the District Three Boys Tennis Team Champion-ships with a 4-0 win over Donegal Monday at Hershey Racquet Club.

Nile Abadir, Freddie Bloom and Carson Weigle were straight-set winners in singles, losing just three games between them for the Cougars (14-1).

Gonzalo Diez Villarino and Aryan Kalidindi won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.

Top-seeded Country Day will play the winner of today’s Pequea Valley- Conrad Weiser semifinal, which is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at HRC. The title match, as well as Donegal’s third-place match, will be either Wednesday or Thursday at a site and time to be determined.

Also Monday, No. 2 seed Cedar Crest lost 3-1 to third-seeded Palmyra in a Class 3A semifinal at Lebanon Valley College. Garrett Muraika and Jozef Shkreli got the only win for the Falcons (14-2), 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.

Cedar Crest will join Donegal in playing for third place either Wednesday or Thursday.