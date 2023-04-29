For Conestoga Valley tennis coach Dale Gregg, one thing basically led to another in his long career.

He started playing tennis as a 10th grader at McCaskey. From there, he went on to Millersville University, helping with tennis programs at Penn Manor and in Lancaster while there. When the Conestoga Valley job opened up, he applied, finding out at the same time that the girls position was also open. He began his career with the girls in 1988.

Never anticipating to coach so long, now here he is, ready to retire after 37 years as an elementary art teacher which, consequently, led to his decision to also retire after 35 years as the Buckskins’ tennis coach.

“I figured it would be a fitting time to move on,” Gregg said in an email. “I started CV coaching in my second year teaching in the district, my third overall year teaching.That was 1988. I was 24 years old.”

His three years playing tennis at McCaskey got him started in the sport. “I was able to use my love of tennis and education to run an intramural program at Penn Manor during my time at Millersville University,” he said.

He worked with Judy Levering in the Lancaster tennis program where he taught and eventually became director.

The 1988-89 school year was his start at Conestoga Valley, coaching the girls in the fall and boys in the spring. Over the next 35 years, he coached a lot of players in a lot of matches and posted a 310-172-2 record.

There were plenty of reasons for him to continue.

“Probably the most satisfying thing is still watching players new to the game improve and gain enthusiasm for the game of tennis,” he said, “seeing my student-athletes do well in school and then incorporate our practice drills into the strategy of competition.”

Also satisfying was watching those players become a team, seeing them develop and go on to college, and developing relationships with players and their families.

The players have come and gone, and there have been some changes over the years. The format change from five singles and two doubles to three doubles and four singles he said was probably the biggest. That included more coaching opportunities during matches. And adding a third-set tie-breaker he thought was important.

His CV teams have had their schedule expand over the years, featuring competition from other teams in District Three. The Buckskin Invitational allowed for more interaction with teams outside the Lancaster-Lebanon League.

“I feel sportsmanship and team atmosphere has changed for the better at CV,” Gregg said. “One of my comments in my initial interview was to create a CV tennis family that could include athletes, parents and spectators that enjoy playing and watching tennis. The tennis family that developed has allowed boys team members to be managers and feeders for the girls team, and girls team members to become managers and feeders for the boys team.”

Gregg was also instrumental in the redesign of the tennis facility at CV in 2004, hosting the L-L flight tournament since then, with lights available if matches go long.

But as one year led to another, it was inevitable that it would eventually end.

“I never really thought about the length of years,” Gregg said. “I have enjoyed watching young players learn the game of tennis, which is a lifetime sport. But 35 years went by so quickly.”