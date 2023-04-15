They have plenty of coaching experience between them.

Make that a lot of experience.

Four Lancaster-Lebanon League boys tennis coaches have been doing their thing for at least 30 years: McCaskey’s Delaine Mast (37 years), Conestoga Valley’s Dale Gregg (35), Warwick’s Ron Wanner (who listed his number as “30-plus”) and Manheim Township’s Doug Pennington (30).

That’s at least 132 years of coaching experience.

“I enjoy working with the kids and being able to make a difference in their lives on and off the court,” Mast wrote in an email about why she’s been coaching so long. “I love to watch their confidence grow while improving their health and wellness through a lifetime sport. I really do live it and love it! I learn from them every day!”

The four don’t always have the greatest success — at least not as far as records are concerned — and only Gregg provided his career record: 302-187-2 entering this season. There’s still plenty of positives on the court, but the pluses don’t end there.

“Working with boys and watching them turn into fine young men is very rewarding and a feeling of accomplishment,” Pennington wrote in an email.

“My most satisfying moments as a coach are when former players come back a decade later after graduating just to see what is going on at the tennis courts and want to talk to me,” he said. “It is special when they want to talk to me again.”

It’s likely that the four make the L-L the most experienced league around, coaching-wise.

And it doesn’t end with them. Among others in the L-L, Garden Spot’s Manfred Eller (26 years), Donegal’s Trent Hoffmaster (25), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Mark Trach (22) and Cocalico’s Todd Snyder (20, including four at Elco) all have at least 20 years of coaching.

Over the years, things have obviously changed in the sport. Pennington pointed to improved racquets which leads to players needing to improve their strength and agility.

“We do not have many youth that specialize in one sport,” Mast wrote. “They are multi-talented and involved in a variety of sports, music, band, theater, etc. This can be both positive, as they are well-rounded and exposed to a variety of opportunities, but can also be a detriment because they are not committing to something to see how good they actually could become.”

Along with the good and not-so-good happenings, Pennington noted a lighter moment for some of his teams, shoveling snow off the courts in March so they could practice. “They built a huge snowman, stuck racquets in as arms, used tennis balls and other tennis things for the face, and a tennis cap on the snowman’s head,” he said of one humorous instance.

The coaching fraternity tends to be an amicable, tight-knit group. The L-L’s coaches are no different.

“My tennis colleagues are very special people,” Pennington wrote. “They are so generous with their time and they love to see players improve. My tennis colleagues really love the game and want to share this with our players.”

“We have a great group of L-L League coaches that truly care about their student athletes and we work together very well,” Mast wrote. “Kudos to Dale Gregg, CV coach, for all that he has given to the sport, the L-L League and his players. He will be greatly missed, but we wish him well as he retires at the end of this year.”

Collision course

Entering the season, it appeared that last year’s L-L team tournament finalists — Cedar Crest and Lancaster Country Day — would meet again this season. Nothing has disproven that as they’re the only unbeaten teams remaining.

Neither has clinched their section, though, as we enter the final week of the season.

Cedar Crest (4-0 Section One, 11-0 overall) can basically wrap up Section One Monday against Hempfield.

The Black Knights (3-1, 8-2) dropped a heart-breaker to Manheim Township (4-1, 9-1) Wednesday, with the Streaks’ Zach Taylor outlasting Hempfield’s Eric Jordan 6-3, 6-7, 10-5 at No. 2 singles in the deciding match. The Falcons already defeated Township — the No. 2 seed from Section One in last year’s L-L tourney — 5-2 in the teams’ first section match March 22.

Meanwhile, Country Day (6-0 Section Three, 12-0) has a match against one of its two closest pursuers Wednesday, Annville-Cleona (5-1, 6-2). However, the Dutchmen must first battle Pequea Valley Monday. The Braves are 5-1, 9-1, with the only loss to LCD, 7-0, also a section opener March 22.

Section Two

There appears to be more excitement in this section, with Lampeter-Strasburg (4-0, 9-2) and Cocalico (4-0, 7-4) meeting Wednesday in Lampeter. Each has to win Monday though — L-S against Garden Spot (0-4, 0-7) and the Eagles against Manheim Central (2-2, 5-8) — to set up the match that would decide the section title.

Interesting results

An indicator of how a Cedar Crest-LCD match might go would be common opponents. The teams, so far, have two: Dallastown and Penn Manor. The Comets were shut out, while Cedar Crest edged Dallastown 3-2 March 21 and the Cougars were 5-0 winners March 24.

Country Day defeated Hempfield, Cedar Crest’s opponent on Monday, 4-0 Friday.

In that Friday match, the Cougars’ Michael Georgelis moved up to No. 1 to play defending L-L 3A champion Cooper Lehman. The two friends met in last year’s league final — as freshmen. Lehman was injured in Friday’s match, which ended 4-4. Hempfield coach Melinda Bell said it appears to be a bad sprain that will sideline him for “just a little bit,” but not the rest of the season.