LEBANON — Cedar Crest took a big step toward the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One boys tennis title on Monday afternoon with a wind-strewn 6-1 win over Hempfield.

The victory gave the Falcons (5-0 L-L, 12-0 overall) at least a share of the crown, and they can win the section title outright with a win over Warwick on Wednesday. The winner of Monday’s McCaskey-Manheim Township match is mathematically alive for a share of the section title by winning out the rest of the season combined with a Warwick upset of the Falcons.

“It’s amazing, we love it,” first-year Cedar Crest head coach Phil Rader said. “Someone said it was our third in four years, but it never gets old. We had our eye on this one for a while.”

The clinching match on Monday was a touch anticlimactic. At No. 1 singles, the Falcons’ Viseth Meng won the first set over Hempfield’s Cooper Lehman, at which point Lehman opted to retire out of the match. He had been playing on a hurt ankle and had recently finished an hour-long doubles contest.

Lehman opened the match by breaking Meng’s serve, but after that the contest leaned heavily in Meng’s favor. Meng won the last three games and momentum on his side when Lehman retired.

Also winning in singles matches for Cedar Crest were Rocco Shkreli, Joe Shkreli and Charlie Robbins.

Rocco Shkreli won the No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-2 over Eric Jordan.

Joe Shkreli took the No. 3 singles match 6-2, 6-0 over Andre Hurst.

“I’m happy with all the performances,” Rader said. “The two Shkreli brothers dominated. Their doubles match they dominated and then they won their singles. That’s three points right there.”

The No. 4 singles contest was the most competitive of the singles matches to be completed. Robbins edged Sam Keener in a tight first set 6-4 before catching his stride and sweeping the second set 6-0.

“Across the board, we had some good points from our guys,” Hempfield head coach Melinda Bell said. “Sam played well against a player who would be a No. 1 on a lot of teams.”

Hempfield (3-2, 8-3) won the best contested doubles match, though Cedar Crest won the other two.

Lehman and Jordan won a 64-minute, 8-game match over Meng and Robbins 9-7. The Black Knight duo trailed 5-1 before winning three straight games to get the contest back on serve. After that, the two sides held serve until it was 7-7. Then Hempfield broke Crest’s serve to take its first lead, and then held serve for the fifth straight time to clinch the match.

The long doubles win may have come at the cost of not being able to complete the No. 1 singles contest, though, as Lehman was still nursing a sprained ankle from Friday’s match against Lancaster Country Day.

“I think that was some of it, that he played so long there,” Bell said. “Also, (Meng) is such a good player he’s hard to beat unless you’re at 100 percent.”

At No. 2 doubles, Rocco and Joe Shkreli swept Hurst and Kenner 8-0, with only one deuce on the way.

Ryan Glover and Ben Sheffield won the No. 3 doubles match 8-2, taking the last seven games. Glover and Sheffield are undefeated this spring.