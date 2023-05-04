• When: Friday, May 5, 11 a.m.; Saturday, May 6, 1 p.m.

• Where: Hershey Racquet Club.

• Seeds: Class 3A — 1. Cooper Lehman, Hempfield; 2. Hayden Koons, Dallastown; 3. William Ong, Cumberland Valley; 4. Teddy Snyder, Exeter. Class 2A singles — 1. Nile Abadir, Lancaster Country Day; 2. Dylan Bonds, Twin Valley; 3. Stefo Billis, Lancaster Catholic; 4. Guillaume Schmitz, Biglerville.

• First-round matches for Lancaster-Lebanon League players: Class 3A — Cooper Lehman (Hempfield) vs. Andrew Chronister (Dallastown); Kurt Chiong (Manheim Township) vs. Teddy Snyder (Exeter); Rocco Shkreli (Cedar Crest) vs. Cooper Wheeler (Red Lion); Lance Wilson (Ephrata) vs. William Ong (Cumberland Valley); Viseth Meng (Cedar Crest) vs. Kai MacLennan (Central York). Alternate 1: Joe Shkreli (Cedar Crest).

Class 2A — 1. Nile Abadir (Lancaster Country Day) vs. Nate Berger (Brandywine Heights); Stefo Billis (Lancaster Catholic) vs. Cyrus Marshall (Littlestown); Wade Stoltzfus (Pequea Valley) vs. Matea Jovic (East Pennsboro); Carson Weigle (Lancaster Country Day) vs. Clayton Herb (Camp Hill). Alternate 2: Sam Domencic (Annville-Cleona).

• Last year’s champions: Class 3A — Cooper Lehman, Hempfield. Class 2A — Nile Abadir, Lancaster Country Day.

• Notes: Hempfield’s Cooper Lehman defeated Dallastown’s Jonathan Arbittier 6-3, 6-3 in last year’s 3A final. Lehman, who was a freshman and also the No. 1 seed last year, defeated this year’s No. 2 seed, Hayden Koons of Dallastown, 6-4, 6-1 in the semifinals. Koons was seeded fourth a year ago. ... Cedar Crest’s Rocco Shkreli and Viseth Meng each lost their first-round matches in last year’s Class 3A tournament. ... Defending Class 2A champion Nile Abadir of Lancaster Country Day defeated teammate Freddie Bloom 6-1, 6-3 in last year’s final. Bloom is not in this year’s 2A field. ... Abadir’s first-round opponent, Nate Berger of Brandywine Heights, reached last year’s quarterfinals. ... Among those returning this year is Conrad Weiser’s Armaan Malik, who Abadir defeated 6-0, 6-0 in last year’s semifinals. ... Pequea Valley’s Wade Stoltzfus won his first-round match a year ago before falling to Abadir 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

• Next: District Three Doubles Tournament, May 12-13.