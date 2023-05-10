• When: Friday, 11 a.m.; Saturday, 1 p.m.

• Where: Hershey Racquet Club.

• Seeds: Class 3A — 1. Aidan Mahaffey-Tyler Mahaffey, Palmyra; 2. Viseth Meng-Charlie Robbins, Cedar Crest; 3. Teddy Snyder-Jake Tryanski, Exeter; 4. Rocco Shkreli-Joe Shkreli, Cedar Crest. Class 2A — 1. Freddie Bloom-Michael Georgelis, Lancaster Country Day; 2. Armaan Malik-Jio Garcia, Conrad Weiser; 3. Carson Weigle-Julian Clark, Lancaster Country Day; 4. Jose Centernera-Silas Gross, Trinity.

• First-round matches for Lancaster-Lebanon League teams: Class 3A — Rocco Shkreli-Joe Shkreli (Cedar Crest) vs. Josh Haupt-Kai MacLennan (Central York); Kurt Chiong-Jake Palandjian (Manheim Township) vs. Terry Snyder-Jake Tryanski, Exeter; Akilan Murugesan-Landon Keller (Donegal) vs. Zach Schrader-Joel Rodriguez (Reading); Viseth Meng-Charlie Robbins (Cedar Crest) vs. Brady Coonelly-Mason Dissinger (Lower Dauphin).

Class 2A — 1. Freddie Bloom-Michael Georgelis (Lancaster Country Day) vs. Dominic Perch-Leo Randolph (Antietam); Wade Stoltzfus-Cole Stoltzfus (Pequea Valley) vs. Parker Sanders-Eli Snyder (Bermudian Springs); Carson Weigle-Julian Clark (Lancaster Country Day) vs. Alex Avram-Chris Chan (Berks Catholic); Sam Domencic-Jared Hostetter (Annville-Cleona) vs. Armaan Malik-Jio Garcia (Conrad Weiser).

• Last year’s champions: Class 3A — Aidan Mahaffey-Tyler Mahaffey, Palmyra. Class 2A — George Brubaker-Connor Ott, Lancaster Catholic.

• Notes: The defending 3A champions from Palmyra will be going for their third straight title. They defeated Dallastown’s Hayden Koons and Daniel Wu 6-2, 7-5 in last year’s final. ... Cedar Crest’s Rocco Shkreli returns after finishing fourth with a different partner last year. He teams with his brother this year. ... In Class 2A, Pequea Valley’s Wade Stoltzfus returns after finishing second with a different partner a year ago. This year, like the Shkrelis, he teams with his brother. ... Annville-Cleona’s Sam Domencic returns after teaming with his brother Simon last year to win a first-round match before losing to the eventual champions from Lancaster Catholic. He’ll be playing with Jared Hostetter this year.

• Next: PIAA team tournament, May 16, 19 and 20.