A trip to the beach likely encompasses thoughts of relaxation. Like sitting

on a beach chair under the shade of a large umbrella, toes dug into the warm sand, with smells of salt water and sounds of crashing waves, and the occasional squawk of a seagull.

But you’d be having none of that if you were the parents of Josh Jarvis

when he was a child.

“I’ve never wanted to sit still,” Josh said. “I even remember at the beach.

It’s vacation. My parents are like, ‘Just sit down. Relax, Josh.’ I’m like, ‘No. I

want to go do something.’”

This helps explain why Jarvis, now a Pequea Valley senior, is a four-sport

student-athlete.

“He’s not one to sit around,” PV boys tennis coach Eric Burns said.

Burns met Jarvis two years ago, when the latter was a Braves sophomore giving tennis a try for the first time. Jarvis ended up being a part of the 2019 PV team that became the first L-L school to win a state team tennis championship. More on that in a bit.

First, understand that Jarvis holds down a 3.75 grade-point average in the

classroom while juggling cross country and boys soccer in the fall, basketball in the winter and tennis in the spring.

In the fall, he ran and lifted weights before school, attended a full school

day, then went to soccer practice. Sometimes, when the weather was

nice, he’d hit tennis balls between the end of school and beginning of soccer practice. If he had any energy left after soccer, he’d get into the gymnasium, grab a basketball and put up 100 shots.

Where does his work ethic come from?

“Definitely my parents,” Jarvis said. “They’re the hardest-working people

I know.”

Kari Jarvis works at a bakery, while her husband Jason is a camp director.

They’ve always encouraged their three children — including daughter Krystin, now a goalkeeper for the NCAA Division III Cairn University women’s soccer team — to play sports.

“We always gave our kids the option to do what they want to do,” Kari Jarvis said. “We never forced them to do anything.”

The only time Kari Jarvis did speak up was when she put the kibosh on her only son wanting to be a football kicker in addition to playing soccer.

That’s why Josh Jarvis jumped at the chance to pick up a second fall sport

when PV added a cross country program for the 2020-21 academic year. He

likely would have qualified for the District Three cross country championship

meet had he participated in the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship

event, which he had to skip because it came on the same day as a soccer game.

“That was pretty tough,” he said. “But it felt like something that I had to

do, being the captain of the soccer team.”

While primarily a defender, Jarvis is so skilled on the soccer field he

played every position for PV during his prep career, so much so coaches joked they should create a bingo card to mark off his many spots on the field. Then, one game he walked over to PV boys soccer coach Peter Bennett.

“He pulled out a homemade Josh Jarvis bingo card,” Bennett recalled.

“I’m like, ‘Josh, you’re not playing goalie today.’”

In addition to captaining the soccer team, Jarvis was also the captain of

the basketball team and is a captain on the tennis team. It’s a way for the

devout Christian to live up to his namesake —he’s named after Joshua of the Bible, who was a leader of Israel and led his people in battle.

Last winter, Jarvis displayed leadership on the hardwood when asked to

take over the starting point guard spot, a position he had never played. He also defended the opposing team’s tallest player, despite being undersized at 5-foot, 10-inches tall. And he kept a cool head when things got tough.

“In 30 years of coaching,” PV boys basketball coach Thad Rittenhouse

said, “Josh is one of the most coachable players I’ve had.”

It’s part of the reason why Rittenhouse nominated Jarvis as a L-L Section Five all-star for the basketball season despite his averaging 3.2 points

per game, which he made up for by averaging only one turnover per game

and leading the Braves in charges taken and rebounds.

On the tennis court this spring, Jarvis is the Braves’ No. 2 singles player and one-half of the No. 1 doubles team alongside senior Brady Burns, a Division III Washington (Md.) College tennis recruit.

As the opposing player is about to serve up a shot at the start of each point during a tennis match, Jarvis crouches down ready to receive the ball on his end. As he waits, Jarvis spins the tennis racquet in his

hands.

“Coach frowns upon that,” he said. “But it’s just something I have to do.”

He has trouble staying still.

“A lot of guys spend their whole point in the back,” Eric Burns said. “Trying

to rally, rally, rally until someone messes up.”

Not Jarvis. That’s too boring.

“He likes to hit, come in and finish at the net,” Burns said.

After graduation, Jarvis will attend Lancaster Bible College to study sports

management. Naturally, he’s planning to play multiple sports at LBC — soccer in the fall, tennis in the spring.

“I bet if they bug him to play a third (sport), he might do that,” Burns said.