If last year’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boys tennis season was compared with a tennis match, it could be said there was a first serve — and then it was over.

As the impending coronavirus pandemic became a reality, all of spring sports were canceled last March. Tennis, which is the first to begin competition, was the only spring sport to work in a few matches before everything was shut down.

It made things tough on all the players, but especially the seniors. It also makes this year’s outlook a bit muddied.

Here are five things to watch in L-L boys tennis this season, which got underway last week:

Tough section

The two lone returning league all-stars from 2019 are both in L-L Section Three.

Lancaster Catholic senior Brendan McNamara finished second in 2019 in both the league and District Three Class 2A to Lancaster Country Day’s Jonah Rebert, who graduated last year.

Pequea Valley senior Brady Burns was Section Three Co-Player of the Year in 2019 and helped Pequea Valley win the PIAA Class 2A team title after a runner-up finish to Lancaster Country Day in the district tournament. Burns won the L-L 2A singles title in 2018.

Pequea Valley was 24-2 in 2019, with the only losses to Country Day, and Lancaster Catholic was 11-3. Led by Burns and McNamara, those two teams head up a section that Braves coach Eric Burns says includes some of the top Class 2A teams in the state.

Returning section all-stars

Section One: Curtis Rabatin, Penn Manor.

Section Two: Chase Wilson, Ephrata.

Section Three: Burns, McNamara.

Seasoned

Burns and McNamara are two players with postseason experience. Among others returning who reached the postseason in 2019 are Rabatin, Wilson and Lancaster Catholic’s Miles Durrett in District Three singles; and Burns, Rabatin, Elizabethtown’s Trent McBride, Lancaster Catholic’s George Brubaker and Ross Conway, and Lancaster Mennonite’s Tate Frailey in district doubles.

They’re back — sort of

Several teams had excellent performances in 2019 but are now two years removed from that success. So their fortunes could be quite different this season.

One example would be Lancaster Country Day, which was the District Three Class 2A champion, a state semifinalist and went 17-5 two years ago. Returning to last year’s team was Rebert, who won league and district 2A titles in 2019 and is the school’s all-time wins leader.

But Rebert graduated, among others, and Cougars head coach Mike Cannon said he will have just one player with any high school tennis experience this year.

Other teams with lofty resumes, but from two years ago, include Cedar Crest. The Falcons were 17-3 in 2019, won the league 3A title and finished third in the PIAA Tournament. They greeted Dylan Tull back for another year after he won the league 3A singles and doubles titles, the district doubles title and finished third in the state in doubles. Tull graduated last year.

Head coach Mike Rohrbach, in his 17th year, noted that he has a young team, but said, “We’ve had some great leadership from the guys who returned from the 2019 team who know what it takes to win a banner, and we are eager to show we have a solid team.”

Virus-related stories

The pandemic wiped out opportunities for L-L players and teams last year, some with very lofty expectations, some with just a chance to show improvement.

McCaskey’s Delaine Mast, who has been coaching since 1986, was looking at one of the Red Tornado's better teams in 2020.

This year? Not so much.

“Last year, COVID really shattered our hopes of one of the strongest teams we have had in many years,” said Mast, who saw 14 seniors from last year graduate.

Brenda McBride coached Elizabethtown to the Section Two title in 2019, the Bears’ first in 20 years, and a 16-2 record, making for a promising outlook in 2020 — before the season was wiped out.

Making things tougher this year is the Bears’ move up to Section One, though McBride is hopeful the 2019 success will carry over to this season.

While the coronavirus brought an abrupt end to the 2020 season, McBride noted, “tennis in Elizabethtown became a mainstay activity for many young athletes.”