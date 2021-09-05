It’s usually a numbers game when it comes to fielding a good team.

For Lancaster-Lebanon League girls tennis teams, there is a wide range of numbers this season, ranging from 30-plus on a roster to too few to field a team.

“When I became coach (1988), our girls team had 10 players,” said Conestoga Valley coach Dale Gregg, who is in his 34th year of coaching with a 316-194 record. “Since I am a no-cut coach and have been during my tenure at Conestoga Valley, our numbers have progressively grown and have averaged around the middle 20s. This year we have 31 members.”

It’s been a much different story at Columbia, a smaller school where attracting players to the team has been an ongoing issue. This year, there weren’t enough.

“At Columbia, we have had a problem with getting girls involved in tennis,” said Jim Rhoads, the Tide coach as well as assistant athletic director. “We went through a period where we had trouble getting a coach and were going with someone new each year.”

Last year’s COVID-affected season didn’t help matters. “Four girls came out and two were seniors,” Rhoads said. “We weren’t able to generate any new interest for this fall. We don’t have a tennis club community. The girls don’t start playing until junior high PE classes and new girls go right into competing on the varsity team because our numbers are so low.

“I was lucky to coach some fantastic girls, but we were not able to generate enough interest to sustain the program.”

A preseason coaches directory that included player counts illustrated the variety: 28 at Cocalico, 24 at Elizabethtown and Penn Manor, and 20 at Cedar Crest, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, Manheim Central, Manheim Township and Warwick — all larger schools and all with moderate to great success.

In addition to Columbia’s listing of three players, Lancaster Mennonite had three, Northern Lebanon nine and Garden Spot, McCaskey, Octorara, Pequea Valley and Solanco with 10. According to LNP records, Mennonite and Northern Lebanon are the only two teams yet to play a match. Lancaster-Lebanon League girls tennis chairman Rick Dissinger said earlier this week that he didn’t know of any other schools that weren’t fielding teams.

Of course, large numbers don’t necessarily mean great success, as most schools have peaks and valleys. Manheim Township is currently on a peak, including having won 10 of the last 13 District Three Class 3A titles. Gregg’s Buckskins, despite the big numbers, are off to a 2-3 start.

Rhoads thought his program was trending in the right direction about six or seven years ago. “Each year we had some success and I thought we were getting well established and I was talking to girls in school who were going to start attending open workouts in the spring,” Rhoads said, “and then COVID hit.”

So while tennis has disappeared from Columbia for the time being, it continues on in the other 24 teams — the Tide dropping out actually evened out the three sections, with eight teams apiece.

“Given the chance to participate and be part of a supportive team atmosphere is what anyone would hope for during a high school career,” said Gregg.

Early indications

Not many matches have been played yet, and only a couple have been section encounters, so it’s still early to get a grasp on how things will play out.

But here are some observations.

Section Two favorite Elizabethtown is off to a 4-0 start that includes wins over three Section One teams. Manheim Central (4-1), which owns a section win over Lampeter-Strasburg, also beat three Section One teams, but did lose to Hempfield in a fourth match vs. Section One.

E-town hosts Central in an early season showdown Tuesday.

The other section favorites, Manheim Township and Lancaster Catholic, met Monday, with the Section One and league favorite Streaks winning 4-1 over the Section Three Crusaders. At 2-0, Township joins E-town and Hempfield, which has just the one win over Manheim Central, as the only unbeaten teams in the league.

District update

In the season preview, dates for the District Three tournaments were tentative. They are now official:

Power ranking deadline: Oct. 6.

Team tournament: 2A begins Oct. 13, with semifinals Oct. 18. 3A begins Oct. 14, with semifinals Oct. 19. Championship and third-place matches are Oct. 20.

Singles: First round and quarterfinals are Oct. 15. Semifinals, third-place and finals are Oct. 16.

Doubles: First round and quarterfinals are Oct. 22. Semifinals, third-place and finals are Oct. 23.

L-L postseason action comes first, though, with the team tournament getting under way Sept. 30.