District 3 2A/3A team tennis championships
When: Tuesday, Friday, Saturday.

Who: State’s top 16 teams in both Class 3A and 2A.

Schedule: Tuesday — first round, at various sites and times. Friday — quarterfinals, 8 a.m. at Hershey Racquet Club. Saturday — semifinals, 8 a.m., and finals, 4 (2A) and 6 (3A) p.m., at Hershey Racquet Club.

Tuesday’s first round matches for Lancaster-Lebanon League teams (with district and seed, and records)

Class 3A — Cedar Crest (3-2, 16-2) vs. Hollidaysburg (6-1, 19-1) at Gorilla House Gym, Altoona, 11 a.m.; Manheim Township (3-3, 15-4) vs. Gateway (7-1, 12-3) at North Allegheny HS, 3 p.m.

Class 2A — Lancaster Country Day (3-1, 19-0) vs. Chartiers Valley (7-4, 7-7) at Hershey Racquet Club, 1:30 p.m.; Pequea Valley (3-3, 14-3) vs. Central Columbia (4-1, 17-0) at Central PA Tennis Center, South Williamsport, 1 p.m.

Last year’s champions: Class 3A — Lower Merion. Class 2A — Masterman.

Notes: Cedar Crest lost 5-0 to Class 3A defending champion Lower Merion in the first round last year. Lower Merion went on to win the title again, finishing 23-0. ... Lancaster Country Day lost 3-2 to Masterman in last year’s 2A title match, with the Cougars’ Carson Weigle falling 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the deciding match at No. 3 singles. ... Pequea Valley will open with the same opponent at the same site and same time as last year. Central Columbia won that match 3-2, with the Braves’ Wade Stoltzfus falling short at No. 1 singles 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 in the deciding match.

Next: PIAA Singles and Doubles Tournament, May 26-27.

