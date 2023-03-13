The Cougars were Lancaster-Lebanon League and District Three Class 2A boys tennis champions, they came within one match of winning the PIAA title before falling 3-2 to Masterman in the final.

And behind the talents of Nile Abadir and Freddie Bloom, both now seniors, Country Day should be just as formidable this season.

Oh, wait. That should probably be “even more formidable.”

That’s because the Cougars now have Michael Georgelis on their roster. The transfer from Manheim Township reached the L-L Class 3A final last year as a freshman.

The Cougars top the list of five things to watch this season in L-L boys tennis.

Tough to beat

The Cougars were 19-2 last year, their only other loss coming to Class 3A power Dallastown during the regular season. They beat Cedar Crest 3-2 to win the L-L team tournament title, then posted the same score in defeating Conrad Weiser for the District Three 2A crown.

There were led by Abadir and Bloom, who not only helped the team to section and district crowns, they met each other in both the L-L and District Three 2A singles finals, with Abadir winning both.

Throw in Georgelis, who was third last year in the district 3A tournament, along with other experienced returnees in Carson Weigle, Christian Hoin and Chandler King, and it’s easy to think Country Day could make it a clean sweep this year.

“Some new faces and underclassmen will also look to contribute and challenge for starting spots on the roster,” Country Day coach Chris Wilson said in an email. “The 2023 team is committed to working hard daily and help their teammates get better, to reach their highest potential as a team and individuals.”

Collision course?

While Lancaster Country Day appears to be the team to beat in the L-L, it’s likely the Cougars will again have to get by Cedar Crest. The Falcons were 17-4 last year under Mike Rohrbach, who stepped down after accumulating 200 victories and will be replaced by Phil Rader.

The cupboard won’t be empty for Rader. Six of the top seven players return from last year, including seniors Rocco Shkreli and Charlie Robbins, and sophomore Viseth Meng. Shkreli lost to eventual L-L champion Cooper Lehman of Hempfield in the 3A semifinals and the two could square off again as Lehman is just a sophomore.

The Falcons went on to finish third in District Three before losing to eventual state champion Lower Merion in the PIAA tournament.

Who else is back?

Abadir, not surprisingly, won Section Three player of the year honors, as did Lehman in Section One. Ephrata junior Lance Wilson is back after earning Section Two’s top honor.

Chris Wilson was the league’s coach of the year.

Abadir, Bloom, Georgelis, Lehman and Shkreli were on the all-league team.

Here are the returning section all-stars: Section One — Shkreli, Meng, Lehman, Georgelis (now with Lancaster Country Day in Section Three).

Section Two — Adam Good, sr., Cocalico; Yuji Wenger, sr., Conestoga Valley (now in Section One); Lance Wilson, so., Ephrata.

Section Three — Abadir; Bloom: Akilan Murugesan, sr., Donegal; Wade Stoltzfus, sr., Pequea Valley.

There’s more than that

While Country Day and Cedar Crest look to be the teams to beat, certainly there are others that could be in the mix.

In Section One, Hempfield just missed out on the postseason, despite going 11-3. Along with Lehman, senior Eric Jordan returns after teaming with Lehman to finish second in L-L 3A doubles.

Manheim Township (11-2) edged out the Black Knights for the No. 2 spot in Section One last year, and took Country Day to the limit before falling 3-2 in the L-L semifinals. The Streaks then lost 3-2 to Cedar Crest in the first round of districts.

At 5-8, McCaskey wasn’t in contention last year, but the Tornadoes return everyone, led by senior George Fenimore. Penn Manor (4-9), likewise, returns its entire lineup.

Lampeter-Strasburg was Section Two champ a year ago, but lost three of its top six players. Head Coach Mark Trach, however, feels his team has a strong group of juniors.

Trailing the Pioneers was Cocalico, which earned the section’s second seed in the L-L tournament. The Eagles return Good, a two-time section all-star.

It could still be interesting in Section Three — for second place, at least. Donegal (12-5) grabbed that spot a year ago and returns Murugesan, who head coach Trent Hoffmaster says he’s looking forward to watching play this season, along with fellow senior Landon Keller.

Pequea Valley (14-4) just missed out on the L-L team tournament last year, but knocked off second-seeded Wyomissing in the district 2A playoffs and just fell short against Conrad Weiser, 3-2, in the semifinals. Stoltzfus is the Braves’ top returner.

And Annville-Cleona (8-5) returns all but one starter.

It’s a date

Here are some dates to note: First day of the season: Monday.

First day of league matches: March 22.

L-L tournaments: Team — April 22, 24, 25; singles and doubles — April 27, 29, May 1.

District Three tournaments (tentative): Team — May 3, 8, 10; singles — May 5-6; doubles — May 12-13.

PIAA tournaments: Team — May 16, 19, 20; singles and doubles — May 26-27.