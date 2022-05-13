Four Lancaster-Lebanon League doubles teams, including two unseeded ones, advanced to the semifinals of the District Three Boys Tennis Doubles Championships.

Three L-L teams moved on in 2A after the first two rounds Friday at Hershey Racquet Club, but it was far from easy. All four semifinalists needed three sets to advance.

Pequea Valley’s Cade Stoltzfus and Jazae Itegi had the biggest upset, knocking off No. 2 Wyomissing’s pair 5-7, 7-5, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Lancaster Mennonite’s Reece Girdharry and Will Stillman won 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 over a team from East Pennsboro, which entered as alternates in place of third-seeded Akilan Murugesan and Jacob Erb of Donegal.

The Braves and Blazers pairs meet in Saturday’s 2A semifinals, scheduled for 1 p.m. at HRC.

Top-seeded George Brubaker and Connor Ott of Lancaster Catholic also went three sets in the quarterfinals before defeating Simon Domencic and Samuel Domencic of Annville-Cleona 6-3, 3-6, 6-0. The Crusaders’ duo meets Colin Brusse and Lucas Reck from Susquehannock, who outlasted fourth-seeded Jiovany Garcia and Reed Kopcik of Conrad Weiser 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (5).

In Class 3A, third-seeded Rocco Shkreli and Garrett Muraika of Cedar Crest won both matches in straight sets to advance to the semifinals against second-seeded Hayden Koons and Daniel Wu of Dallastown. The other two seeds, from Palmyra (No. 1) and Cumberland Valley, also advanced.

The top three finishers advance to the PIAA Championships.

Team correction from District Three

Pequea Valley won the District Three Boys Tennis Team Championships Class 2A third-place match 3-2 Thursday at Donegal.

The score was incorrectly reported by the district as 4-1.

With the win, the Braves (14-4) advance to next week’s PIAA Championships. They’ll take on the District Four champion Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

The No. 1 singles result was reversed, with the Indians’ Akilan Murugesan winning 6-3, 6-2.

Thursday’s loss ended the Indians’ season at 12-5.