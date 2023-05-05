Defending champions Cooper Lehman of Hempfield and Nile Abadir of Lancaster Country Day both won twice Friday to advance to the semifinals of the District Three Boys Tennis Singles Championships.

Lehman lost a total of five games and Abadir just two in action at Hershey Racquet Club. They’ll be back at Hershey at 1 p.m. Saturday for the semifinals.

Lehman, the No. 1 seed in Class 3A, will meet Red Lion’s Cooper Wheeler in one semifinal. Wheeler upset fourth-seeded Teddy Snyder of Exeter 6-4, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Lehman defeated Wheeler 6-1, 6-2 in last year’s first round.

Also in 3A, Cedar Crest’s Viseth Meng, who lost to Lehman in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Flight Tournament 3A final on Monday, was the only other L-L player to reach the quarterfinals, winning 1-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the first round. He then lost 6-1, 6-0 to third-seeded William Ong of Cumberland Valley.

Top-seeded Abadir joins Lancaster Catholic’s Stefo Billis in Saturday’s 2A semifinals. Billis, the No. 3 seed, also won in straight sets, losing six games in his two matches. That included a 6-1, 6-3 win over Pequea Valley’s Wade Stoltzfus in the quarterfinals.

Stoltzfus advanced with a 6-1, 6-1 first-round win.

Abadir meets fourth-seeded Guillame Schmitz of Biglerville in one semifinals while Billis takes on No. 2 seed Dylan Bonds of Twin Valley in the other.

Following the semifinals, winners meet for the title. The losers will play in the third-place matches, with a spot in the PIAA tournament, scheduled for May 25-26 at Hershey Racquet Club, on the line in 2A. The 3A semifinalists have already qualified.