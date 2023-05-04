Three Lancaster-Lebanon League boys tennis teams won their opening matches of the District Three team tournament Wednesday.

Meanwhile, weather played havoc with the tournament, forcing half of the eight matches to be postponed until Thursday, including ones involving two more L-L teams.

Wednesday, defending Class 2A champion and No. 1 seed Lancaster Country Day (17-0) took on No. 8 seed Kutztown (10-2), winning 3-0. Nile Abadir, Michael Georgelis and Freddie Bloom got the points for the Cougars, losing just two games between them.

Top-seeded Cedar Crest (15-1) also moved on with a 4-0 win over No. 8 Wilson (10-3) in Class 3A. Viseth Meng, Rocco Shkreli and Joe Shkreli won in singles, and Ryan Glover and Ben Sheffield took No. 1 doubles.

The Falcons, whose only loss was to Country Day in the L-L team final, will host Manheim Township in Monday’s semifinals after the fifth-seeded Blue Streaks (14-3) upended No. 4 South Western (15-2) 5-0. Kurt Chiong, Zack Taylor and Krishna Chinasammy won in singles, with Taylor going three sets to win his, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3. Doubles winners were Jake Palandjian and Chris Hager at No. 1, and Peter Sanchez and Jack Reynolds at No. 2, both by 6-1, 6-0 scores.

Cedar Crest defeated Township 5-2 in their L-L Section One opener March 22.

Pequea Valley had its 2A match Wednesday at Wyomissing postponed and rescheduled for today at 4 p.m. If the fifth-seeded Braves win, they’ll be at Country Day in a semifinal Monday at 4.

Also postponed was the Lampeter-Strasburg at Dallastown Class 3A match. The sixth-seeded Pioneers will meet the No. 3 seed Wildcats today at 4:30 p.m.

Monday’s semifinal winners will battle for the 3A and 2A titles Wednesday at Hershey Racquet Club.