• Section One Player of the Year: Cooper Lehman, Hempfield.

• Section Two Player of the Year: Lance Wilson, Ephrata.

• Section Three Player of the Year: Nile Abadir, Lancaster Country Day.

• Coach of the Year: Chris Wilson, Lancaster Country Day.

ALL-LEAGUE TEAM

• Trent McBride, sr.; Elizabethtown.

• Rocco Shkreli, jr., Cedar Crest.

• Freddie Bloom, jr., Lancaster Country Day.

• Nile Abadir, jr., Lancaster Country Day.

• Cooper Lehman, fr., Hempfield.

• Michael Georgelis, fr., Manheim Township.

SECTION ALL-STARS

• Section One: Trent McBride, sr., Elizabethtown; Rocco Shkreli, jr., Cedar Crest; Viseth Meng, fr., Cedar Crest; Cooper Lehman, fr., Hempfield; Michael Georgelis, fr., Manheim Township.

• Section Two: Andrew Reidenbaugh, sr., Lampeter-Strasburg; Weston Weaver, sr., Lampeter-Strasburg; Adam Good, jr. Cocalico; Yuji Wenger, jr., Conestoga Valley; Lance Wilson, so., Ephrata.

• Section Three: George Brubaker, sr., Lancaster Catholic; Akilan Murugesan, jr., Donegal; Freddie Bloom, jr., Lancaster Country Day; Nile Abadir, jr., Lancaster Country Day; Wade Stoltzfus, jr., Pequea Valley.