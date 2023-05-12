For Lancaster Country Day’s two boys tennis doubles teams, things went pretty smoothly on Friday.

For the rest of the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s entrants in the District Three Championships at Hershey Racquet Club, not so much.

The Cougars’ top-seeded Class 2A team of Freddie Bloom and Michael Georgelis won twice, losing just one game, and advanced to Saturday’s semifinals. LCD’s Carson Weigle and Julian Clark, who are the No. 3 seeds, also won in straight sets.

Both teams will be back at HRC for the 1 p.m. semifinals Saturday. Bloom and Georgelis will take on the unseeded team of Parker Sanders and Eli Snyder of Bermudian Springs while Weigle and Clark meet No. 2-seeded Armaan Malik and Jio Garcia of Conrad Weiser.

For the rest of the L-L, it was rather excruciating.

Staying with Class 2A, Pequea Valley’s Wade and Cole Stoltzfus fell just short against Sanders and Snyder, despite winning the first set 6-4. Sanders and Snyder won the next two sets by the same scores.

Sanders and Snyder then defeated fourth-seeded Jose Centernera and Silas Gross of Trinity in another nail-biter. Sanders and Snyder again lost the first set, this time 6-3, before taking the next two 6-3, 6-4 to reach the semifinals.

No L-L doubles teams will be playing for a Class 3A title today, despite Cedar Crest having a pair of seeds. Both suffered the same fate as PV’s team.

Second-seeded Viseth Meng and Charlie Robbins won their first-round match 6-2, 6-4, but then fell 7-5, 6-7 (7-9), 6-3 to Sami Kazi and Ross Kluger of Cumberland Valley.

Likewise, fourth-seeded Rocco and Joe Shkreli won their opener in straight sets before suffering a 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-3 loss to Andrew Chronister and Jacob Horn of Dallastown in the quarterfinals.

Keeping with the theme, Manheim Township’s Kurt Chiong and Jake Palandjian gave third-seeded Teddy Snyder and Jake Tryanski of Exeter all they could handle in the first round, losing the tightest match of the day, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4), 7-5.

Saturday’s semifinals will be followed by the final and third-place matches. For LCD’s teams, the consolation match could be significant because only the third-place team moves on to the PIAA tournament.