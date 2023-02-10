WEST LAWN — The opening day of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls swimming championships at Wilson High School featured the league’s youth stepping to the fore.

The 200-yard IM was a back-and-forth contest between two freshmen, Garden Spot’s Mia Parry and Warwick’s Ashley Mellinger. Parry broke a virtual tie after the first three strokes by slightly outdistancing Mellinger in the freestyle and touching with a winning time of 2:07.77.

“I knew there was going to be a lot of competition, and I got to race my best friend and my sister,” Parry said. She added that she hopes to qualify from Team USA futures, which her time would have done were the L-L meet an eligible event.

Mellinger, the best friend to whom Parry referred, had the better of the butterfly and breaststroke laps and was second with a 2:09.04. Kayla Parry of Garden Spot finished third with a 2:09.83.

Shortly after receiving the silver medal for the 200 IM, Mellinger found her way to the top of the medal stand by winning the 100 butterfly in 57.94. Mellinger again finished ahead of Kayla Parry, who was second with a 58.27. Columbia’s Emily Gambler placed third with a 1:00.85.

In the 200 freestyle, Ephrata sophomore Ava Knopsnyder lived up to her top-seeded billing with a victorious 1:53.68.

“I wanted to go out a little faster but I really wanted a strong back half,” Knopsnyder said. “I was a little scared with Tenra (Adams) coming up and I had to pick it up.”

Warwick’s Adams placed second with a 1:58.63. Carol Fabian, who was seeded sixth entering the event, came in third with a 2:00.70 for Hempfield.

Knopsnyer also swam the lead leg for Ephrata in the winning 200 freestyle relay. She, Megan Martin, Kauri Parsons and Allie Ludwig posted a 1:40.85 to make the Mounts the only girls team with two event wins in Friday’s session.

Hempfield (Micah Wiglesworth, Emily Taylor, Anna Koger and Lillian Farmer) was second with a 1:41.96. Manheim Township (Emerson Mandrell, Adrianna Anujin, Katherine Gaalswyk, Grace Welsh) finished third with a 1:43.45.

Each of the top three in the 50 freestyle outperformed their seeds in both time and place. Adams entered as the No. 2 seed but won with a 24.62.

“I was a little nervous because I knew the girls seeded first and third were fast and beat me in dual meets earlier this year,” Adams said. “I think that’s good, because I can use that for adrenaline.”

Emilie Mosner of Manheim Township was seeded third but took silver with a 24.91. Sierra Houck of Donegal translated her fifth seed into a third-place 25.01.

Manheim Township opened the evening with a win in the 200 medley relay. Mandrell, Mosner, Cami Schwartz and Anna Sassaman won with a combined time of 1:51.29. Elizabethtown (Genna McDonald, Morgan Conway, Ali Fink, Tessa Cronin) edged Hempfield (Caroline Schweigert, Taylor, Fabian, Kendall Strange) for second place with a 1:54.26, .33 seconds ahead of the Black Knights.

The remaining five events (100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 400 freestyle relay) will take place when the meet resumes here at 5 Saturday evening.