With her biggest group of freshmen since she has coached at Cocalico, Wendy Enck likes where things are heading for her Eagles swim team.

“We have a pretty young team. We do have seven seniors, but then we have nine freshmen,” she said. “They are just getting acclimated. For some of them it’s their first time running these meets and they are like, ‘Wow, these go really quick.’

“That took a while and now they are there. They understand what they need to do. They have went through the whole league deliberation process to see where everyone one is at. So far, I am so happy.”

Cocalico capped its week by topping Lancaster Catholic, 120-31 (boys) and 112-40 (girls) on Thursday. That victory came on the heels of Tuesday’s rivalry meet with Ephrata, which went on to wrap up both Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two titles this week.

Of course, the Eagles, who hold records of 5-1 (4-1 in the league) in boys and 4-3 (3-2) in girls, get to finish their meet season with a challenge, facing a large Elizabethtown squad on Monday.

Enck said regardless of the wins and losses, she likes where her team is.

“I love it. I really do,” she said. “I love the camaraderie of our team. They are a true team in every sense of the word, cheering for everybody. Each swim, they give what they have, and you can’t ask for any more than that.”

The Eagles have no shortage of leadership either, with some of that coming in a big way — notably the large frame of Ryan Brubaker, who, at 6-foot-7, 270 pounds, is heading to play football at South Carolina.

“The thing about him is they talk about his size all the time, but he is the nicest person in the world,” Enck said. “It’s been great to know him and have him on our team. Kids look up to him — literally. I just enjoy having him around. He leads by example. He does the work, the practice.”

The coach also pointed out that senior Elle Stoltzfus has been a steady leader and junior Rylee Nedimyer has come a long way in her three years.

“I’ve worked with Elle since she was a freshman and her progress in these four years is absolutely amazing,” Enck said. “Rylee is working so hard this year. She wants to beat certain times in the breast, so we are trying to gear up for that, looking at her strokes and fine-turning the turns and starts.”

Enck understandably is excited for the future, saying: “Once these freshmen get acclimated, they are going to do great things in the years to come.”

Multisport athletes help Ephrata

Cocalico’s Brubaker is not the only swimmer having a great impact on their team while being more known for other sports.

Mountaineers coach Mickey Molchany acknowledged several multisport kids on his squad, including Chad Jones, who plays on Ephrata’s boys soccer team and kicks for the football team.

Jones won both the 200-yard individual medley and 100 backstroke in Thursday’s Section Two deciding meet at Elizabethtown. On the girls side, cross country standout Madison Kimmel was a part of two winning relays and scored key points in her individual races.

Molchany said that training in all sports comes through in big meets.

“Whether they are year-round swimmers or not, we have many people that have been in high-pressure situations,” he said. “We have soccer players and they’ve won the section. We have a baseball player that has won the section. We have a state cross country runner, a volleyball player, a field hockey player.

“They all know how to perform on the big stage. That is going to make them better athletes.

Of course, youth has certainly served the Ephrata swim team well this season and this week. In meets against Cocalico and Elizabethtown, the Mountaineers won 28 individual races, only three of which came from a senior — Colby Simes on the boys side.

Against the Bears on Thursday, freshmen were responsible for eight race wins, two each by Bria Burkholder, Ava Knopsnyder, Megan Martin and Joey Myer. Another four wins were from sophomores Kauri Parsons and Ethan Lloyd. And that doesn’t count Jones, who is a junior.

Close meet of the week

The Section Two girls battle between Lampeter-Strasburg and Elizabethtown was a good one, won by the Bears 90-80.

Morgan Conway won the 100 backstroke and teammate Genevieve McDonald followed in the 100 breaststroke putting the meet out of reach for Elizabethtown. Earlier, Conway won the 200 individual medley.

Coming up

With most schools done with their regular seasons, training commences for the Lancaster-Lebanon Championships, which will be held February 11-12 at Wilson High School in Berks County.

There is one key meet remaining and that is Monday’s battle for second place in Section Two, when Elizabethtown heads to Cocalico.

Section winners

Congratulations go out to Manheim Township, which won the Section One boys title and Warwick, the Section One girls champ.

Also to Ephrata for taking both Section Two crowns.

• Correspondent Steve Navaroli covers L-L swimming for LNP. Email him via sports@lnp.com, and follow him on Twitter at @SteveNavaroli.