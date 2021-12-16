Warwick’s Jenna Ober admits that it’s hard to believe it’s her final season swimming for the Warriors.

That being said, she and the other Warwick seniors are planning to make the most of it, especially coming out of a crazy junior season that was shortened greatly by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s crazy. Time flies,” she said. “There’s a lot more things I am appreciating now because we have the chance that we didn’t get to last year.”

Ober did her part on Thursday, when the Warriors traveled to the Lampeter YMCA to take on Lampeter-Strasburg in a nonleague meet. She won two individual events — the 200-yard individual medley (2:26.17) and 500 freestyle (5:46.97).

Junior teammate Melanie Hahn also earned a pair of firsts — 200 free (2:05.27) and the 100 butterfly (1:03.66) helping Warwick’s girls win 113-57.

Fellow senior Theo Lance did the same in the boys meet, as did junior Brenden Stuhltrager, leading the Warriors to a 94-46 victory.

The tone was set early in the opening race as Warwick finished both first and second in the girls 200 medley relay. Three seniors, Kendall Eby, Elizabeth Perot and Isabel Miller, were anchored by sophomore Tenra Adams to win with a time of 1:56.73.

According to Warriors coach Mark Daum, the Class of 2022 is an amazing group for many reasons.

“They’ve been through a lot with pre-COVID and post-COVID, including the stress from the neck up,” the coach said. “It’s not to belittle any other senior class, but if you had gone through what this group has gone through. ... They are amazingly resilient, and the best years are yet to come for them.

“I can’t wait to see what they do with the rest of their lives. They are going to have great careers in whatever they choose to do. I am just happy being a side part of it.”

After her squad won all 11 races, Ober said Tuesday’s meet was about more than scoring points.

“Just coming together as a team, cheering for each other and swimming fast,” she said. “Just supporting each other no matter is really what’s important.”

Lance pulled off the rare combo of winning the sprint, 50 free in 23.36, and distance, 500 free with a 5:24.50.

“He is so versatile. He can do almost anything,” Daum said. “I don’t mean to put an “S” on his chest, but he is a phenomenal talent. He’s going to (Division I) Marist and they are getting a gold mine.”

Stuhltrager was terrific in the IM, finishing in 2:09.58. He also won the 100 free in 50.59.

Junior Ryan Smecker earned the only victories for Lampeter-Strasburg. Smecker took the honors in the 100 butterfly (1:01.11) and 100 backstroke (1:02.10).

Pioneers coach Kylie Turner knows that scoring more points than teams like Warwick is a lot to ask. Still, the early season meets are important, and she found successes on Thursday.

“You come to an opponent like Warwick, where they have that solid foundation. They have that depth in each of their events,” she said. “So, today’s message was personal growth.

“Each of them were swimming different events and a lot of them it wasn’t their best events. But it was let’s get a time. You are going to be swimming against fast competitors so it’s going to be fast times. As we went through each of those events, we were circling names, best time, best time. That’s how you motivate your team to go into the Section Two meets in January.”