Swimming does not traditionally lend itself to the concept of baseball’s ninth-inning closer to protect a lead. Nevertheless, Warwick turned to its own closers to hold on to an 85-74 win in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One girls swimming Thursday night.

The Warriors held a 75-70 lead entering the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, held at the Lititz recCenter. Warwick originally had its “B” team in, lining up against two relay squads for the Red Tornado. If McCaskey took first and third, it would be enough to put the visitor ahead at the very end.

Warwick head coach Mark Daum called on his “A” team of Melanie Hahn, Adelaide Pusey, Hayden Eby and Tenra Adams to try and ensure the victory.

They won the event with a 4:01.62.

“You’ve got to flip on the switch fast,” said Adams, a junior. “Some of us had even changed. But once we got back behind the block, we were ready.”

Adams also won two individual events. She posted a season-best 1:02.25 in the 100 backstroke and won the 100 freestyle in 55.38.

Her relay mates also were successful. Hahn won the 200 IM in 2:18.82 and was second to Adams in the 100 freestyle. Pusey took the 200 freestyle in 2:08.60 and was second to Adams in the 100 backstroke.

“With the relays, a lot of us depend on each other,” Adams said. “We don’t want to let each other down. When it’s individual races, you have to have a strong mindset. Your teammates can help, but it’s all up to you.”

Other individual winners for Warwick were Linnea Miller with a 6:05.51 in the 500 freestyle and Carolyn Eisenbach with a season-best 1:16.29 in the 100 breaststroke.

Winners for McCaskey included Amelia Woodard with a 27.47 in the 50 freestyle, and Kaylina Bansal with a season-best 1:19.58 in the 100 butterfly.

The Tornado also won the 200 medley relay (Bansal, Emma Haiges, Jenna Huber, Marci Cabrol) in 2:10.46 and the 200 freestyle relay (Arielle Beamer, Bansal, Keira Alhadeff, Haiges) in 1:46.07.

Boys

There was no need to go to the bullpen in the boys meet, as Warwick led throughout and won 90-28.

Aaron Ruth, Jon Moll and Brenden Stuhltrager each won two events for the Warriors. Ruth took the 200 freestyle in 1:56.34 and the 100 freestyle in 53.89. Moll had a 23.38 in the 50 freestyle and a 1:08.12 in the 100 breaststroke. Stuhltrager won the 100 backstroke in 55.51 and the 200 IM in a season-best 2:04.18, though that was uncontested due to a McCaskey scratch.

Dylan Hershey added an uncontested win the 100 butterfly with a 1:00.39.

Warwick also swept the relays with a 2:05.86 in the 200 medley relay (Nick Kreck, Luke Yen, Duncan McKay, Marco Kercher), a 1:48.10 in the 200 freestyle relay (McKay, Yen, Kreck, Jordan Hench), and a 4:10.79 in the 400 freestyle relay (Kercher, Hench, Yen, McKay).

The only win for McCaskey was Sam Hoover’s season-best 6:54.99 in the 500 freestyle.

Non-team swimmers

Kylie Wilkinson of Donegal posted the best times in both the 200 and 500 freestyles, though she and her teammates were not eligible for team scoring. Wilkinson had a 2:07.08 in the 200 freestyle and a 5:46.41 in the 500 freestyle. Emma Myers also the night’s best time in the 500 freestyle with a 5:57.16.

Columbia’s Emily Gambler had the top time in the 100 butterfly with a 1:02.77.