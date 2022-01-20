Two nights after topping Manheim Township, the Warwick girls had a chance to wrap up at least a tie for the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One swimming crown.

Back at the Lititz recCenter on Thursday, the Warriors somehow managed several even faster swims against Hempfield.

While the Black Knights pushed them, Warwick clinched the tie for the crown with a 96-74 win.

Warwick coach Mark Daum was pleased with the way his team came right back after Tuesday’s emotional win. But he had a message for the girls before taking on Hempfield.

“All of them have been on a 48-hour high and that is huge. It’s hard enough for me to stay on a 24-hour high, let alone a 48-hour,” he said. “I told our girls we haven’t won anything yet, and they appreciated the talent that Hempfield has.”

The Warriors jumped out front and never looked back. Seniors Kendal Eby (200-yard freestyle, 500 free) and Isabel Miller (50 free, 100 butterfly) scored two individual wins for Warwick.

Miller won in consecutive events, with senior night honors taking place in the intermission between the two races. Her 1:00.71 in the butterfly helped the Warriors open a 47-31 lead.

Melanie Hahn followed with a 55.34 in the 100 free, with teammate Tenra Adams only .06 behind, boosting the Warwick edge to 58-36.

Eby’s 5:22.72 in the 500 free kept that momentum going.

“Give all the credit to Hempfield, they gave us everything that Township did and more,” Daum said. “It was like, can we hold on and keep it up tonight and we did.”

Hempfield boys had a chance to clinch at least a tie for second place in Section One with a win at Warwick on Thursday evening.

The Black Knights not only got that victory, but served notice they will be around for a while.

Already known for depth, Hempfield’s young swimmers led the way, getting key victories and places, leading to a 96-70 win.

First-year head coach Casey Lear said the underclassmen are key to what he is building.

“It definitely bodes well for the future. We are a young team and I knew that at the start of the season,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of people hanging around for next year, so hopefully the attitude and momentum we had tonight will carry through for next season.”

Thursday’s meet was deadlocked at 39-39 when freshman Ryan Taylor swam a 50.63 100-yard freestyle. Sophomore teammate Jack Root placed second only .26 behind, helping the Knights open a 51-43 lead.

Although Warwick trimmed the advantage to 63-60 after the 200 free relay, Hempfield’s depth scored nine points in the 100 backstroke for a 72-66 edge.

The 100 breaststroke was next and sophomore Kiran George swam a 1:04.81 to win. For good measure, the Knights took first and second place in the final race, the 400 free relay.

Lear said he was hopeful his team could make a run this season.

“It was a goal of mine, but I set high goals,” he said. “I pose them as challenges. I say this is what I want to do, so let’s go out there and do it because we can. Just having that confidence seep in through the team is all we needed to elevate Hempfield.”

Taylor also won the 200 free in 1:53.90, joining Warriors junior Brenden Stuhltrager as the only boys to earn two individual wins. Stuhltrager placed first in the 50 free (21.89) and 100 butterfly (53.00).

“They filled out top to bottom for sure. They not only can fill the lanes, but have quality kids,” Daum said of the Knights.