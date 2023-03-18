LEWISBURG - Twenty Lancaster-Lebanon League swimmers competed in the fourth and final day of the PIAA championships inside Kinney Natatorium on the campus of Bucknell University on Saturday.

Of those, the standout performance again belonged to Lebanon’s Carlos Hidalgo, who nabbed a silver medal.

But arguably the most memorable moment of the Class 3A events happened late Saturday afternoon when a glitch in the computer system that tracked the swim results inside Kinney led to a lengthy delay.

So lengthy fans resorted to doing the wave before joining together in sing-song when Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” and the Village People’s “YMCA” played on the loudspeakers.

“The software program that everyone pretty much uses for swimming is called HY-TEK,” PIAA associate executive director and Cocalico alum Melissa Mertz said. “We got an error message that all these expert people had never seen. Our fear was that we could run the races but we weren’t going to be capturing the data - who placed where and the scoring and everything.”

When the issue was finally resolved, Manheim Township freshman Cami Schwartz and the other seven girls competing in the 100 yard breaststroke consolation approached their starting blocks for a second time.

“We didn’t know what was going on,” Schwartz said. “We didn’t know when we were going to be able to swim again. It’s tough mentally and then you have to channel into your race.”

Schwartz placed second in the consolation (1 minute, 5.74 seconds) to finish 10th overall in her debut weekend at states.

She was one of six L-L swimmers who raced in the nightcap Saturday. Of those, medals went to Hidalgo and Lebanon teammate Will Parker.

Hidalgo, who earned bronze in the 50 freestyle Friday, took second place in the 100 yard freestyle Saturday in a personal-best time of 44.56 seconds, just 0.35 seconds back from winner Shane Eckler of Ridley (44.21).

“I would have liked to get first, but silver is not that bad,” Hidalgo said. “These are PBs (personal bests). You can’t be that mad. That was a gold time for me for over a year now.”

Parker placed fifth in the 100 yard breaststroke in 56.31, as Conestoga’s Jake Wang posted the top time (53.92).

Hidalgo, a senior, and Parker, a junior, raced at the same venue together for the final time on the high school stage.

“We’ve been together every single day living the same life for the past two years now,” Hidalgo said. “We do everything together.”

3A girls:

Solanco senior Addie Scott, a Towson (Md.) University recruit, placed sixth in the girls 100 yard freestyle consolation (52.50) to finish 14th overall.

“I swam that race a lot smarter,” Scott said. “It was probably a second off my best time, but for the past year or two years, it’s a good time. I’m happy with it.”

Ephrata sophomore Ava Knopsnyder, who placed eighth in the 500 freestyle last year, finished 12th overall by swimming 5:03.16 in Saturday’s consolation heat.

“Nerves were a bit more than yesterday,” Knopsnyder said. “I was so focused on getting a medal today. I wanted to get into the top eight like I did last year. … It’s not what I wanted but I’m OK with it.”

Garden Spot freshman Mia Parry finished 21st overall in the 100 yard backstroke (58.55) in Day Two of her first trip to states.

“I knew there was going to be some pressure with it,” Parry said. “But I had some fun doing it. (Next year) I want to come here and get after it, don’t hold back at all.”

Competing in the 100 yard breaststroke in the morning session, Manheim Township junior Emilie Mosner swam 1:07.91 to put her 24th overall.

“It’s God’s plan,” Mosner said. “It’s something to build on and come back from. … I can celebrate the fact that I was able to perform to get here. … It’s something I won’t take for granted.”

3A boys:

Competing in the boys 500 yard freestyle consolation, Ephrata junior Ethan Lloyd held down second place through 12 (of 20) lengths before ultimately finishing fourth in 4:38.33, putting him 12th overall.

“When you’re in that pool you always know how much you have left in the tank,” Lloyd said. “I know I couldn’t make it the full 500. At some point I was about to fizzle out and die. I gave it a good fight and held on as long as I could.”

Warwick senior Brendon Stuhltrager, a night after placing seventh in the boys 100 yard butterfly, finished 21st in the 100 yard freestyle Saturday. He set a personal best time in the event in 47.38 seconds despite missing the wall on his first turn.

“I was too far away from the wall when I did my flip,” he said. “So I barely got a push off the wall.”

He’ll pick up a bat Monday for the first time since last summer - Stuhltrager was the starting center fielder and No. 9 hitter on Warwick’s state championship baseball team last spring.

“I did do a little longer warm down (after the race),” he said. “I’m just going to go home and go back to baseball.”

Ephrata senior Chad Jones finished 25th overall in the 100 yard backstroke (53.52).

Three L-L teams competed in the 400 yard freestyle relay Saturday morning: Ephrata, Hempfield and Manheim Township.

The Black Knights (Ryan Taylor, Andrew Gates, Toby Marco, Jack Root) would have finished 31st with a time of 3:19.20 but were instead disqualified for an illegal turn. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers (Ethan Lloyd, Chad Jones, Peter Suhrbier, Joey Myer) finished 22nd (3:14.79) and the Blue Streaks (Ryan Maietta, Davin Urban, Adam Pasewicz, Cole Stevens) finished 25th (3:15.17).

“It was a steady climb for us to get here,” Maietta said of the Streaks. “Training throughout the season. Just consistently dropping times. But it has been a grind to get to where we are today.”

