WEST LAWN — If you break a pool record at a historic venue such as the Roy G. Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School, you are doing something special.

Cedar Crest’s Logan Smith did that in amazing fashion during Saturday’s second day of the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming championships.

With his eye on the mark for a year, Smith flew through his 100-yard breaststroke swim, breaking his own league record with a time of 55.63. That time also eclipsed the pool record of 56.03 set in 1999 by Hempfield’s Kyle Salyards, who went on to swim at the 2000 Summer Olympics.

“I’ve been looking at that since last year’s finish,” Smith said. “Both records were in my mind, but that’s the one you have got to go for — the one you don’t have already.”

That swim all but overshadowed Smith’s winning 200 individual medley on Friday. The University of Kentucky-bound senior poured everything he had into his final L-L race.

“It was extremely important going out there and doing that knowing it is my last race,” he said. “Putting it all out there and showing everybody what I’ve got to finish off the Lancaster-Lebanon League is an extremely good feeling.”

Warwick already had the girls team championship wrapped up when the foursome of Tenra Adams, Kendall Eby, Jamie Nolt and Elizabeth Perot hit the water for the finale, the 400 freestyle relay.

However, the group left nothing to chance, dropping an amazing 10 seconds off their seed time to go 3:38.95 en route to gold as the Warriors totaled 127 points.

“I always go out and swim my hardest,” Perot said. “It’s so fun to do that with my friends, just go out and race. There is no experience like it.”

Eby, who was a freshman when Warwick won its last team title, said the career bookend is something she won’t forget.

“It’s very special. Being able to win as a senior is a memory that is going to stick with us forever,” she said. “We are not going to remember what time we swam here today, we are going to remember we were blessed to swim with the amazing group of girls we were able to win the league with.”

“It’s been very special,” Perot added. “The entire L-L swimming league is one amazing community. No matter what team you are on, it’s amazing to come here, be able to race and share that experience with everyone.”

The closest race, out of many close ones, came in the boys 100 free as Manheim Township’s Gingrich passed Lebanon’s Carlos Hidalgo in the final 10 feet to dramatically win, by a mere .08 seconds, with his 47.25.

Closing out the meet, the Blue Streaks’ 400 free relay team of Ryan Maietta, Coleman Stevens, Graham Calhoun and Jeremiah Gocotano came from behind in similar fashion, swimming a 3:18.46 to inch out Ephrata by .17 seconds.

It capped an outstanding meet for Township as the boys team won its fifth consecutive championship with 126 points.

“It was important to finish out strong, get that five-peat that we’ve been talking about since freshman year to keep the legacy and keep the tradition alive,” Calhoun said. “As seniors, it was really important to us.”

Gingrich, who also won the 100 butterfly on Friday, was happy about his comeback race, but more so his team’s performance.

“It was awesome, but the best part was with the whole team after,” he said. “Seeing those guys out there. Seeing them go nuts, seeing the coaches go nuts and looking up seeing my mom goes nuts, it’s unreal. It’s not just seniors, it’s every class. They put in the effort of all grades all year.”

“Our team is really just a family at the end of the day,” Calhoun added. “We all support each other and hope the best for each other, We push each other every day in practice. It’s a lot of fun.”

Solanco’s Addie Scott got the day started impressively with a 52.98 to capture the girls 100 free, and later she won the 100 backstroke (58.05).

Scott admitted to feeling some nerves defending her two league titles, won as a sophomore in 2021. However, she said that new coach Kelly Burk has helped tremendously.

“There was definitely some pressure. But it was good pressure as it gets me to swim faster,” she said. “I have a new coach and she’s been fantastic. It’s been different, but a good difference, helping me adjust. It’s been good for my backstroke especially. I didn’t go the time I wanted in the 100 free, but I am not mad about my place.”

Only a freshman, Ephrata’s Ava Knopsnyder made the most of her first L-L championship meet. Winner of the 200 freestyle on Friday, Knopsnyder blazed a 5:03.60 in the 500 free on Saturday to earn her second gold medal — by more than seven seconds.

“This pool is amazing. The atmosphere is great, it has the adrenaline pumping,” she said. “I’m really happy. It feels great.”

Knopsnyder’s Mountaineers teammate, Ethan Lloyd, won the boys 500 free in 4:47.05, and he is only a sophomore.

Donegal’s Ethan Shonk also won his second championship in as many days. After earning the honors in Friday’s 200 free, the senior capped the weekend with a 51.47 to impressively win the 100 backstroke on Saturday.

Hempfield senior Ella Root posted one of her best times in her final L-L swim when she won the girls 100 breaststroke title in 1:06.67.