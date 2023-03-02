Ashley Mellinger is the only Lancaster- Lebanon League girls’ swimmer who will enter next week’s District 3 championships as the top seed in two events.

Two weeks ago, Mellinger claimed the L-L gold medal in the 100-yard butterfly with a 57.94, which has her topping the psych sheets in Class 2A.

“When I went into it, I was trying to go faster than I had all season,” the Manheim Central freshman said. “It wasn’t quite my best time, but it was like the whole season. I had some good competition.”

And in a case of bad news for the other swimmers in the 100 butterfly competition, Mellinger already knows how she can shave a little more off of her time.

“I know I have some things I can clean up from leagues,” Mellinger said. “My turns from leagues were sloppy. If I can clean up my turns, I can get a 56.”

Mellinger was also a silver medalist in the 200 individual medley at the L-L meet, posting a 2:09.04. However, the one swimmer to beat her was her friend Mia Parry of Garden Spot, who is a 3A swimmer. It turns out that Melligner’s 200 IM time made her the 2A top seed in that event as well.

Mellinger’s victory in the 100 butterfly was over another friend, Mia’s sister, Kayla. Having familiar faces line up aside of her helped Mellinger keep her edge.

“I really love to compete, and it was good to have [Mia and Kayla] for competition,” Mellinger said.

The second seeds at the District 3 meet are Schuylkill Valley junior Annie Gao in the 100 butterfly (59.51) and Trinity freshman Madelyn Blough in the 200 IM (2:14.53).

Her success in the those two events — Mellinger’s all-time best results are a 56.50 in the 100 butterfly and a 2:06.06 in the 200 IM — belies her interest in longer races. Her favorite competition is a non-high school event, the 400 IM.

“I just really enjoy the distance of it,” Mellinger said. “I haven’t been able to do it recently, but I really enjoy events with endurance because you have to push through it.”

The 400 IM is an event she can do during club swimming for the Lancaster Aquatic Club and events for USA Swimming. Though portions of the high school season feel different from her events the rest of the year, as Manheim Central hits the postseason now, the atmosphere and intensity are back on the same level.

“I see similar competition in the big meets as I do for USA Swimming, but in dual meets it is a lot more laid back,” Mellinger said.

The only other L-L girl to have a top seed heading into districts is Lancaster Catholic’s Addison Elliott, who is the No. 1 seed in the 2A 100 backstroke with a 58.16.

Three boys will enter the 3A meet as top seeds. Lebanon’s Carlos Hidalgo is on top of the 50 and 100 freestyles with 20.67 and 45.55, respectively. Fellow Cedar Will Parker is the No. 1 seed in the 100 breaststroke with a 56.89. Warwick’s Brenden Stuhltrager is the top seed in the 100 butterfly with a 50.07.

