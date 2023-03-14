Three Lancaster-Lebanon League swimmers, owners of a combined five District Three gold medals, will be heading to Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium this week for the PIAA swimming and diving championships, along with 23 other individuals and 10 relay teams.

The 2A championships will be Wednesday and Thursday, while the 3A competitions will be Friday and Saturday. On each day, there will an early morning qualifying session for the girls followed by a late morning qualifying session for the boys. Diving championships — in which there will be no L-L competitors — will be in the mid-afternoon. Then the evening will commence with championship and consolation races for girls, followed by the same races for the boys.

The top eight swimmers in each morning qualifier will compete in the night’s finals. Places nine through 16 will be in the consolation races.

3A boys

Lebanon’s Carlos Hidalgo won the first two district swimming titles in program history with a time of 20.74 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle and an 46.00 in the 100 freestyle. Those times have him seeded fourth and fifth, respectively. The top seeds are Shane Eckler of Ridley (20.44) and Marcus Papanikolaou of Central Bucks East (44.72).

Hidalgo’s seed times from districts were not his top times of the year. He had a 20.67 and 45.55 when winning the same events at the L-L meet.

Another Cedar, Will Parker, is the 13th seed in the 100 breaststroke with a 57.59.

Brenden Stuhltrager of Warwick, the L-L champion in the 100 butterfly, is the 10th seed with a 50.49. In the 100 freestyle, Stuhltrager is the 26th seed with a 47.63.

Conestoga Valley’s Daniel Ivanchikov is the 30th out of 32 seeds in the 200 freestyle with his time of 1:44.60.

Farther up the 200 freestyle list are Ryan Maietta of Manheim Township and Ethan Lloyd of Ephrata. Maietta is the 18th seed with a 1:43.43, while Lloyd is the 24th seed with a 1:43.88.

Maietta and Lloyd will both be busy throughout the championship meet, as each qualified for another event, and their schools qualified for multiple relays.

Maietta is seeded 21st in the 100 butterfly with a 51.67. The Blue Streaks are also in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay. The 200 medley relay team of Cole Stevens, Jeremiah Gocotano, Maietta and Davin Urban is seeded 19th with a 1:36.82. The 400 freestyle relay team of Maietta, Urban, Adam Pasewicz and Stevens is seeded 21st with a 3:13.73.

Lloyd is seeded 12th in the 500 freestyle with a 4:39.87. Like Manheim Township, the Mounts will be in the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay. Chad Jones, Joey Myer, Lloyd and Peter Suhrbier are seeded 25th in the 200 medley relay with a 1:37.41. Lloyd, Jones, Suhrbier and Myer are seeded 22nd in the 400 freestyle relay with a 3:13.92.

Jones is also the 28th seed in the 100 backstroke with a 52.86.

There will be a third local team in the 400 freestyle relay. Hempfield is seeded 30th with a 3:15.52 turned in by Ryan Taylor, Andrew Gates, Toby Marco and Jack Root.

Class 2A boys

Evan Zeni of Cocalico is the 29th seed in the 200 freestyle with a 1:51.52. He is also on the Eagle 200 freestyle relay team and the 400 freestyle relay team, seeded 22nd and 24th, respectively. Andrew Seprinski, Kaden Lehman and Logan Sensenig are the other members of the 200 freestyle relay team, which enters with a time of 1:32.37. Seprinski, Nic Guthridge and Sensenig were part of the 400 freestyle relay team that recorded a 3:25.57.

In the 100 freestyle, Zach Delgato of Garden Spot is 27th with a 49.73, while Carter Cheslock of North-ern Lebanon is 28th with a 49.77.

Ethan Wanner of Pequea Valley is 25th in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:01.48.

Class 3A girls

Manheim Township is the only school with a relay team in this classification. The Blue Streaks 200 medley relay team of Emerson Mandrell, Emilie Mosner, Cami Schwartz and Anna Sassaman is seeded 24th with a 1:49.35.

Schwartz and Mosner are also in the 100 breaststroke as the 11th and 19th seeds, respectively. Schwartz’s qualifying time is 1:05.37 while Mosner’s is 1:06.26.

In the 200 IM, Kayla and Mia Parry are seeded 11th and 12th. Perhaps Kayla received the better seed based on the alphabet because the sisters entered with the same time, 2:07.07. Kayla is also the 18th seed in the 100 butterfly with a 57.60, while Mia is the 24th seed in the 100 backstroke with a 58.34.

Ava Knopsnyder of Ephrata has qualified two events, the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle. Knopsnyder is seeded 14th with a 1:53.11 and 9th with a 5:01.13, respectively.

Addie Scott of Solanco is also in the 200 freestyle, seeded 16th with a 1:53.90. She is also the 26th seed in the 100 freestyle with a 53.14.

Warwick’s Tenra Adams is the 27th seed in the 50 freestyle with a 24.57.

Class 2A girls

Ashley Mellinger of Manheim Central knew she was going to be in two events at the PIAA meet when she left the water at districts. The sophomore won the 200 IM with a 2:11.45 and the 100 butterfly with a 57.22. This makes her the No. 13 and No. 5 seed, respectively. The top seed in the 200 IM is Ella Menear of Mapletown with a 2:03.96. The No. 1 seed in the 100 butterfly is Leah Shackley of Bedford with a 53.10.

Emily Gambler of Columbia is also in the 100 butterfly, seeded No. 28 with a 1:01.06.

Lancaster Catholic sophomore Addison Elliott is the No. 5 seed in the 100 backstroke after mining district gold with a 57.37. As it happens, Shackley is the No. 1 seed with a 50.83 and Menear is No. 2 with a 54.36.

Two Donegal swimmers qualified for states. Sierra Houck is 15th in the 50 freestyle with a 24.60 and 16th in the 100 freestyle win a 54.27. Kylie Wilkinson will be in the 200 freestyle as the 29th seed with a 2:01.53.

Lampeter-Strasburg will be sending two individuals and two relay teams to Bucknell. Zara Paisley is the 23rd seed in the 50 freestyle with a 25.04 and the 17th seed in the 100 freestyle with a 54.28. Kylie Gerhardt is No. 29 in the 100 backstroke with a 1:01.39.

The Pioneers are also No. 21 in the 200 freestyle relay and No. 27 in the 400 freestyle relay. Krista Lambert, Ashley Prouse, Gerhardt and Paisley recorded a 1:43.29 at districts in the 200 freestyle relay. Prouse, Madelyn Juba, Gerhardt and Paisley turned in a 3:48.87 in the 400 freestyle relay.

Cocalico’s Elle Fisher is the 28th seed in the 100 butterfly with a 1:09.70.

