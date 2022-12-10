Busy schedules seem to be the norm these days for anyone between the ages of 16 and 60.

But not all busy schedules are equal, and few are like Emily Gambler’s.

Gambler, a senior at Columbia, participated in six sports last year for the Crimson Tide, and she will be in five or six this year.

In the winter, Gambler is a member of the Columbia basketball and swim teams. It was after a swim meet Tuesday at Manheim Central that she talked about how she wound up in so many sports.

“Growing up, my family was always competitive,” Gambler said. “I always enjoyed sports and the competitive aspect of it, and to see my friends and play with them.”

How many of those friends she is with varies from sport to sport, and in swimming she is nearly alone. There are only a couple of other Columbia swimmers, boys or girls.

“I just try to get my best times and focus on what I did at practice,” said Gambler, who also swims for the Five Star Swim Club at the Lititz recCenter. “I also swim with a lot of the girls here in club meets, so seeing them pushes me.”

On Tuesday, she had the best 50-yard freestyle time in a meet involving Hempfield, Manheim Central and Donegal with a 26.34. She also had the second-best 100 butterfly time with a 1:03.31. She said the best times in her career were 25.75 and 1:01.60, respectively. Gambler added that those are the only events she has done regularly since starting high school.

That will happen to an athlete who has concurrent sports seasons happening nearly year-round.

“Swimming and playing basketball are probably my top two sports,” Gambler said. “They’re very different sports so it’s hard to compare them.”

She added that her practice, meet and game times rarely overlap, so she can fulfill her commitments to both teams.

“There’s not a lot of free time, with me going to swim practice, then a basketball practice or game right afterward,” Gambler said.

Last year, Gambler also did softball, track and field, cross country and cheerleading. She is uncertain if she will return to track this year, and she traded out cross country for volleyball this past fall. Regardless of which sports she is doing, Gambler is grateful she has the chance to do so many sports simultaneously.

“It would definitely hurt a lot to be told that I had to (cut back to one sport),” she said. “I like each sport that I do and seeing my friends in each one.”

Gambler, who started swimming at the age of 5 at the old Locust Heights Center in Columbia and started club swimming at the age of 10, said that her goals in the pool this winter are to medal at the Lancaster-Lebanon League Meet and the District Three Class 2A Meet, along with qualifying for the state meet.

Interestingly, when asked what sport she would most likely watch, it was one of the few she has not participated in during the last 18 months: University of Alabama football.