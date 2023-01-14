There is an almost universal feeling of sluggishness in the mid-afternoon. In the office, at home, on the road, wherever, people tend to feel drained in the middle of the day.

The swimming season has its own version of 2:55 p.m. and its right now in the middle of January.

“I think it’s the most demoralizing time of the season,” said Elizabethtown freshman Jack Ketchum said.

Keep in mind, he said this after winning two events and adding a relay win in the Bears’ sweep of Cocalico on Thursday. So if, after all that success, it still feels “demoralizing,” it’s clearly an effort to get through the middle of the schedule.

But there is a reason why this time of year can be hard on scholastic swimmers and it has nothing to do with how much caffeine is in their coffee or energy drinks. Teams are now transitioning from a two-week holiday break back into multiple meets each week, while also beginning to transition into their regimens to peak at the league and district meets.

If a team is also trying to win dual meets while keeping track of everyone’s particular pace for peaking in the postseason, it can get a little confusing and even frustrating.

“I like to go into practice and find someone and talk about something I like,” said Ketchum. “That’s how I get through this difficult part of the season.”

Each team, and sometimes each swimmer on a team, will approach this middle stretch differently. Elizabethtown head coach Chad Houck is still primarily focused on having his swimmers put in good times for the moment, but knows that rest breaks are on the horizon.

“In terms of training, we probably have one-and-a-half weeks of heavier work and then tapering as we look to leagues,” Houck said.

That means that the Bears can still be focused on winning duals, like the aforementioned sweep of Cocalico, 107-61 in boys and 110-60 in girls. That, in turn, means some good times for the individuals, of which Elizabethtown had at least nine on Thursday.

“For meets, it’s mostly about getting the swimmers their chance to get their best times for leagues,” said Houck.

Cocalico is in the beginning stages of setting up its swimmers for leagues.

“We start to talk about which events they want to focus on, because some have qualified in two or more,” said Eagles head coach Wendy Enck.

But even that can get more complicated as several swimmers are not only swimming for their high school teams, but for their respective clubs as well.

“It really starts next week, because many of our swimmers swim for the Reading Y and they have a big meet coming up,” Enck said. “Then we focus on leagues.”

It’s a time of year where it can pay off to be a smaller team that has little chance of winning dual meets in the first place. Lancaster Catholic is one such school. Though the Crusaders do have a team – unlike Donegal and Columbia who are only in exhibitions during the regular season – with only six boys and six girls, they never focus on the team scores in the first place. This may seem a disadvantage at first, but it actually opens up some opportunities for them.

“We’re relieved of the burden of trying to win meets,” said Lancaster Catholic coach Matt DePietro. “We’re focused on doing little things and getting fired up over big drops.”