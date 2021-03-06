MECHANICSBURG — When Henry Gingrich was a freshman at Manheim Township two years ago, he remembers watching his older brother, Charlie, win a district gold medal.

It gave him an idea.

“Seeing him win two years ago, it was great to see. I said to myself, ‘I want to do that as well,’ ” the younger Gingrich said.

Now a junior, he reached that goal during Saturday’s District Three Class 3A swimming championships at Cumberland Valley High School.

Gingrich swam the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 50.44 to win a gold of his own.

“It was unreal,” he said. “At the beginning of the season I set the goal for myself to be a district champ and it feels good to achieve that.”

However, sibling rivalry is not an issue between the Gingrich brothers.

“He’s so supportive. He’s never put pressure on me and I don’t feel pressure,” Henry Gingrich said. “I am prone to take my own steps, but it’s nice to have a role model like him too.”

With PIAA championship qualifiers reduced this year because of COVID, the only way to guarantee qualifying is to win districts. But that did not affect Gingrich’s swim one way or the other.

“I really don’t want to think about states because we are here for districts and do what we can for the team,” he said. “I knew that getting first would get me into states automatically. That’s a goal to make states in that event, but I didn’t put that pressure on myself.”

Of course, in typical Gingrich fashion, Henry was all about the Blue Streaks relays, and a pair of school records. He teamed with Graham Calhoun, Brady Schwartz and Connor Paladino to win silver in the opening event — the 200 medley relay in 1:35.14. Later it was Gingrich, Sean Cliff, Calhoun and Paladino to swim 3:12.23 and earn a bronze medal in the 400 freestyle relay.

“I call them my brothers. It feels good to get our names on the board. It’s unreal,” Gingrich added.

Paladino won a silver medal individually with his 20.88 time in the 50 free and was fourth in the 100 free. Calhoun took a fifth in the 200 individual medley.

Cedar Crest’s Logan Smith was second in the 100 breaststroke and fourth in the 200 IM.

Warwick’s boys opened with a third -place finish in the medley relay, but the Warriors saved the best for late as Theo Lance and James Moll placed second and third respectively in the 100 backstroke.

Ephrata’s Thomas McGillan notched bronze in the 50 and 100 free events.

Ben Azzalina earned a fifth-place medal in the 50 free.

Township teammate Elizabeth Perot earned a bronze in the 500 free with her 5:06.58 swim. Gabby Stramara finished fifth in the 100 butterfly.

Hempfield’s Ella Root was fourth and Morgan Conway of Elizabethtown placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke.

Solanco sophomore Addie Scott earned a pair of district medals. She was fourth and fifth in her respective 100 and 200 free events.

Isabel Miller of Warwick took home fourth-place hardware in the 100 butterfly. She teamed with Melanie Hahn, Tenra Adams and Kendall Eby for third in the 400 free relay, 3:35.45.

For many, swimming at all this season is special and being at districts is a terrific way to cap a season of delays, interruptions and training irregularities because of the COVID-19 protocols.

As Warwick coach Mark Daum put it, “Every kid here today deserves kudos.”

The Warriors had a strong meet with time drops across the board, including medals won by Isabel Miller, who was fourth in the 100 butterfly and Hannah Greenway, who tied for eighth in the 50 free. Warwick also earned a bronze medal in the 400 free relay and placed sixth in the 200 free relay.

“People don’t realize what this has done to kids, socially,” Daum added. “(Swimming) was the saving grace in so many ways. They bonded beautifully. I don’t care if they finished first or 20th today.”

Class 2A

In the boys competition at Central York High School, Donegal’s Ethan Shonk won silver in the 200 free in 1:45.71 and the 100 backstroke with a 52.36. Teammate Grant Leibfried did the same in the 100 butterfly in 52.87 and was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.85).

Cocalico’s Robert Gehman was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.59)

In the girls competition Saturday, Donegal earned plenty of medals: Jordynn Park won silver in the 100 butterfly (58.14) and bronze in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.17).

Teammate Claire O’Neill was fourth in the 100 backstroke (59.72) and fifth in 200 IM. Also for the Indians, Sierra Houck was fourth in 50 free (24.96) and fifth in the 100 free (55.24).

Lampeter-Strasburg took fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:48.17).