WEST LAWN — It took until the final two seconds of the two-day event, but Manheim Township was able to win the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys swimming team championship on Saturday night by four points over Hempfield.

The Blue Streaks, who had been runners-up to the Black Knights in the L-L Section One standings, finished with 191 points, while Hempfield had 187.

The team crown came down to the 400-yard freestyle relay, in which Manheim Township finished the evening with an impressive 3:13.89, just .84 seconds off the league and meet records. Ryan Maietta, Adam Pasewicz, Davin Urban and Cole Stevens combined for that time.

Hempfield was second with a 3:15.62 turned in by Toby Marco, Andrew Gates, Ryan Taylor and Jack Root. Ephrata finished in third with a 3:17.17 from Ethan Lloyd, Chad Jones, Jack Martin and Joey Myer.

The Blue Streaks had just one other event win on their way to the team title. On Friday, Maietta took the 200 freestyle in 1:44.10.

In the team standings, Ephrata was third with 149 points. Rounding out the top five were Elizabethtown with 119 points and Warwick with 83 points.

The 100 backstroke turned out to be one of the most competitive races of the weekend, with just .17 seconds separating first and third place. Ephrata’s Jones won his second gold medal of the meet on Saturday with a 53.65 in that event. He had already won the 200 IM on Friday. In second was Elizabethtown’s Everett Rachael with a 53.78, while Manheim Township’s Stevens was third with a 53.82.

Ephrata’s Lloyd was never seriously challenged in the 500 freestyle. He took the lead on the first lap, was just short of a record pace with a 2:17.17 at the midway point and clinched the gold medal when he touched the wall the final time at 4:45.47.

“I don’t think any race is a race by yourself,” Lloyd said of his large lead. “I had an eye on the competition the whole time. I was pushed by them and I hope was pushing them too.”

John Moll of Warwick was second with a 4:54.02, while Pasewicz of Manheim Township took third with a 4:54.98.

Lebanon’s Carlos Hidalgo was able to win his second gold medal of the meet with a win in the 100 freestyle, Saturday’s opening event. Hidalgo had already built a lead at the 50-yard mark with a 21.18 on his first lap before clinching gold with a 45.55.

Hidalgo also won the 50 freestyle with a meet, league and pool record of 20.67 in the 50 freestyle on Friday.

“It’s still a sprint, but gives you a little more time and chances,” Hidalgo said. “I like to go quick in and out.”

Maietta placed second in the 100 freestyle with a 47.43. Warwick’s Brendan Stuhltrager, who won the 100 butterfly on Friday, was third with a 47.78.

Lebanon’s Will Parker added another gold medal for the Cedars with a 57.40 in the 100 breaststroke. Myer of Ephrata was second with a 1:00.45, while Kiran George of Hempfield was third with a 1:00.90.