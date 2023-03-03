MECHANICSBURG — Ashley Mellinger lived up to her billing during the first day of the District Three Class 2A girls swimming championships at Cumberland Valley High School.

Mellinger, a freshman from Manheim Central, was the top seed in both the 200-yard IM and the 100 butterfly, and stepped out of the pool with gold medals in both.

She seemed unconcerned with any pressure from expectations at being the favorite in both races.

“I don’t get too nervous,” said Mellinger, the Lancaster-Lebanon League champ in the butterfly and silver medalist in the IM. “I just focus on my own race.”

Mellinger led wire to wire in the 200 IM. She opened with a time of 26.93 seconds in the butterfly lap and never gave up her advantage, finishing in 2:11.45. That time was actually couple seconds off her personal best, but leading by five seconds from the midpoint of the race made it hard to push for a new mark.

“It’s a bit harder when there’s not much competition, but it still was a good race,” Mellinger said.

Madelyn Blough of Trinity was in second with a 2:16.71.

Kylie Gerhart of Lampeter-Strasburg was fourth with a 2:19.71, and Elle Fisher of Cocalico was seventh out of the middle heat with an 2:21.93.

About 30 minutes later, Mellinger had another victory in which she led from the moment she leapt off the starting blocks. She won the 100 butterfly in 57.22, this time a season best. Mellinger said she cleaned up her turns from the L-L meet to drop a little time.

Addison Elliott of Lancaster Catholic was fifth with a 1:00.76, while Emily Gambler of Columbia was sixth with a 1:01.06. Ashley Prouse of Lampeter-Strasburg snagged eighth with a 1:01.75.

Though Emily Gough of Schuylkill Valley won the 50 freestyle in 24.41, the L-L piled up some medals behind her.

Sierra Houck of Donegal was second with a 24.60. After that, Lampeter-Strasburg’s Zara Paisley took fourth in 25.04, and Columbia’s Gambler was sixth in 25.66.

Donegal had two medal winners in the 200 freestyle, as Kylie Wilkinson finished sixth with a 2:01.53, and Emma Myers surpassed her placement in the middle heat to snag seventh with a 2:02.52.

In the 200 medley relay, Cocalico was in third throughout the race and took the bronze medal with a 1:56.52. The Eagles’ team consisted of Addie Musser, Rylee Nedimyer, Elle Fisher and Izzy Griest.

The meet capped off with the 200 freestyle relay, in which L-S placed fourth despite competing in Lane 1. The Pioneer team of Krista Lambert, Prouse, Gerhardt and Paisley posted a school-record time of 1:43.29. Cocalico’s squad of Musser, Melia Van Zant, Nedimyer and Griest was sixth with a 1:45.58.

Class 3A

File this under too perfect to believe: Sisters Mia and Kayla Parry of Garden Spot were next to each other in Lanes 2 and 3 and finished tied for second in the 200 IM with a time of 2:07.07. Only Hershey’s Sydney Stasz, who won gold with a 2:05.60, kept them from sharing the top step on the medal platform.

Kayla Parry followed up — almost right after stepping down from the medal stand — with a bronze-medal performance in the 100 butterfly with a time of 57.60 seconds.

Meanwhile, Melanie Hahn of Manheim Central posted a 2:10.65 in the third of four heats in the 200 IM, snagging a seventh-place medal.

In the 200 freestyle, Ava Knopsnyder of Ephrata placed sixth with a 1:53.11, and Addie Scott of Solanco was seventh with a 1:53.90.

Warwick’s Tenra Adams tied for sixth in the 50 freestyle with a 24.57.

The Manheim Township team of Emerson Mandrell, Emilie Mosner, Cami Schwartz and Anna Sassaman placed fifth in the 200 medley relay with a 1:49.35.