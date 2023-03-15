LEWISBURG - The Lancaster-Lebanon League came away with one swimmer taking home a medal in Day One of the four-day PIAA championships inside Kinney Natatorium on the campus of Bucknell University on Wednesday.

Manheim Central freshman phenom Ashley Mellinger placed sixth in the Class 2A girls 100 yard butterfly with a time of 57.64 seconds.

“It was a good swim,” Mellinger said. “I kind of just showed up and swam.”

The event was won by Bedford's Leah Shackley, who set a new state and Kinney record with a time of 52.40 seconds. The finals of the 100 butterfly was Mellinger’s fourth swim of the day, taking into account the preliminary swim in the morning, plus the pre-lim and consolation rounds of the 200 yard Individual Medley.

“I’m used to it (swimming multiple events in one day) from competing in USA Swimming,” Mellinger said. “We do it a lot - swimming pre-lims and finals. But it was tiring today. I did get tired at the end.”

In the 200 IM, Mellinger placed 14th in 2:11.85.

“The 200 IM I didn’t focus as much for,” she said. “I just swam it. … And the 100 fly I gave it my all but I was still a little bit worn out. It wasn’t as good as I wanted it to be.”

Still, in her first trip to states, Mellinger took home a medal, which will join the growing collection in her bedroom.

To celebrate, Mellinger said she’ll eat gluten-free donuts Thursday morning - she is allergic to foods containing gluten.

“The gluten-free donuts are bit more expensive,” she said. “So it’s kind of like a special treat.”

Also competing in the 100 butterfly were Columbia’s Emily Gambler (24th, 1:01.45) and Lancaster Catholic’s Addison Elliott (31st, 1:03.54).

Donegal’s Sierra Houck swam in the consolation round of the Class 2A girls 50 yard freestyle. She finished 13th overall with a time of 24.79 seconds, an improvement from the 25.12 seconds she posted a year earlier in the same event at states.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” Houck said of the experience. “ But it’s more routine than it was last year … I wish I could’ve been in the finals.”

Also competing in the 50 yard freestyle was Lampeter-Strasburg’s Zara Paisley, who finished 27th in 25.47. Paisley swam a leg of the Pioneers’ 200 free relay team alongside teammates Krista Lambert, Ashley Prouse and Kylie Gerhardt. The group finished 21st in 1:44.53. Both Paisley and Houck will compete in the 100 freestyle Thursday.

Boys: On the 2A boys side, Cocalico’s Evan Zeni had a busy morning. The Eagles swimmer finished 27th in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.69. He also swam a leg of Cocalico’s 200 yard freestyle relay team alongside teammates Andrew Seprinski, Kaden Lehman and Logan Sensenig. The group improved by three spots on their seed in which they entered the event by finishing 19th in 1:32.41.

L-L League swimmers set to compete in Day Two of the 2A PIAA championships on Thursday will be made up of five individual swimmers plus a relay team on the girls side, and three individual swimmers and a relay team on the boys side.

