MECHANICSBURG — Carlos Hidalgo sets high standards for himself.

At the District Three Class 3A boys swimming championships at Cumberland Valley High School on Friday night, Hidalgo took the gold medal in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 20.74, reaching the top of the medal stand by .01 seconds.

Fast as his time was, Hidalgo actually had a better one when he won the Lancaster-Lebanon League title three weeks ago with a 20.67.

“It was a little closer than I’d like it to be,” said Hidalgo, a senior from Lebanon. “I didn’t want to add time, but a win is a win.”

Hidalgo and Muhlenberg’s Brady Robidas were even, stroke-for-stroke, in the first 25 yards. For a moment, it appeared that Hidalgo had a slight lead coming off the wall, but Robidas made it essentially equal until the moment they finished. Robidas, who Hidalgo said he had never before competed against, finished with a 20.75.

Hidalgo, who is the top seed in today’s 100 freestyle, said he hopes to get a sub-20 time at the state meet in two weeks.

Warwick’s Brenden Stuhltrager, like Hidalgo, was the top seed in his event — in this case, the 100 butterfly. Also like Hidalgo, he was even with the No. 2 swimmer throughout. However, this time the L-L swimmer came in second, as Stuhltrager recorded a 50.49 while Wilson’s Isaiah Eberly touched the wall at 50.42. Manheim Township’s Ryan Maietta finished sixth with a 51.67.

The 200 freestyle medal stand was particularly crowded with L-L swimmers. Top-seeded Derek Estep of Chambersburg led throughout and won with a 1:40.41. But Maietta placed third with a 1:43.43. Ethan Lloyd of Ephrata touched the wall in fifth with a 1:43.88. Conestoga Valley’s Daniel Ivanchikov was tied for sixth with a 1:44.60. Rounding out the local medalists was Elizabethtown’s Everett Rachael, eighth with a 1:46.04.

In the 200 medley relay, Manheim Township placed third with a 1:36.82. Cole Stevens, Jeremiah Gocotano, Maietta and Davin Urban. teamed up for the bronze medal. Ephrata was fifth with a 1:37.41 from Chad Jones, Joey Myer, Ethan Lloyd and Peter Suhrbier.

The meet ended with a bit of a disappointment for the L-L schools, as Hempfield and Manheim Township were both seeded in the top six but neither cracked the top eight, as several teams in the slow heat posted season-best times.

Class 2A

Cocalico had a pair of medal winners in the 200 freestyle. Evan Zeni placed fourth with a 1:51.52 and Andrew Seprinski took fifth with a 1:51.79.

In the 200 IM, Ethan Wanner of Pequea Valley shaved over four seconds off his seed time to finish sixth with a 2:05.93. Garden Spot’s Peter Hasse was eighth with a 2:07.44.

Zach Delgato added another eighth-place finish for the Spartans with a 22.66 in the 50 freestyle, a half-second quicker than his seed time.

Logan Sensenig of Cocalico and Carter Cheslock of Northern Lebanon could hardly have been closer than they were in the 100 butterfly with 55.18 and 55.19, respectively, for sixth and seventh place.

Manheim Central’s 200 medley relay team placed sixth with a 1:48.08. Anderson Pilsner, Chase Kirchner, Bryce Steach and Bryce Garber combined for that medal.

In the 200 freestyle relay, Cocalico was fifth with a 1:32.37. The Eagles’ squad was comprised of Seprinski, Zeni, Kaden Lehman and Sensenig. Manheim Central was eighth via winning the early heat with a 1:38.02. Pilsner, Kirchner, Steach and Garber again swam for the Barons.