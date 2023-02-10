WEST LAWN — There will be many medals handed out at this year’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boys swimming championships, but Lebanon’s Carlos Hidalgo was not going to be satisfied without changing some things in the league record book, too.

Hidalgo, a senior, set an L-L League and meet record with a 20.67 in the 50-yard freestyle on Friday night. That time is also the pool record at event site Wilson High School.

“I’ve already had personal bests better (than Friday night’s time), so I just had to go out and do it,” Hidalgo said. “With the 50, it’s a bit harder. It’s a chance race, but I’ve worked hard at it.”

His Cedars teammate, Will Parker, placed second with a 21.75. Hempfield’s Jack Root was third with a 22.21.

The 200 freestyle looked like it could belong to any of five swimmers until the final 50 yards, when Ryan Maietta of Manheim Township was able to build a lead and won with a 1:44.10.

“I was able to swim my race,” Maietta said. “Here at the end of the season, it’s just exciting to be in the L-Ls. Now. … I’m hoping to get down to a 1:42 (by the season’s end).”

Daniel Ivanchikov of Conestoga Valley was second with a 1:44.60. Ephrata’s Ethan Lloyd place third with a 1:45.68.

Chad Jones and Joey Myer pulled off a 1-2 sweep for Ephrata in the 200 IM. Jones won the event with a 1:58.83, with Myer touching in just afterward at 1:58.97. Jones had a small lead after the butterfly and backstroke, and though Myer made up the difference in the breaststroke, Jones had just enough in the freestyle for the gold medal.

Jones and Myer also succeeded in the first boys event of the night, the 200 medley relay. It came down to the wire, with Ephrata just out touching Manheim Township. Jones, Myer, Lloyd and Peter Suhrbier won for the Mounts with a 1:37.69. The Blue Streaks’ Cole Stevens, Jeremiah Gocotano, Maietta and David Urban combined for a 1:37.82. Hempfield placed third with a 1:42.66, turned in by Jase Colino, Kiran George, Luke Roettger and Andrew Gates.

“I knew Joey would have me in the breaststroke,” Jones said. “Having Joey there with me made it better. Having him to push me in practice always helps and he’s like a brother to me.”

Cole Stevens of Manheim Township was third with a 2:03.54.

Brenden Stuhltrager got Warwick its first gold medal of the league meet when he posted a 50.07 to comfortably win the 100 butterfly. The closer race was for second, which was claimed by Conestoga Valley’s Ivanchikov with a 53.66. Reid Gilmore of Elizabethtown was third with a 54.30.

The last event was the other relay of the night, the 200 freestyle relay. Hempfield (Root, Colino, Ryan Trevor, Toby Marco) won with a 1:28.62. Manheim Township (Gocotano, Urban, Adam Pasewicz, Patrick Breslin) was second with a 1:29.54 and Warwick (Stuhltrager, Aaron Ruth, Dylan Hershey, John Moll) was third with a 1:30.58.

The remaining five events (100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 400 freestyle relay) will take place when the meet resumes back here at 5 Saturday evening.