MECHANICSBURG — Lebanon’s Carlos Hidalgo opened Saturday’s events at the District Three Class 3A boys swimming championships at Cumberland Valley High School by adding to his gold medal collection.

Hidalgo, who won the 50-yard freestyle on Friday, this time took the top spot in the 100 free in 46 seconds flat.

Hidalgo was ahead almost from the start, hitting the midway point at 21.79. However, Derek Estep of Chambersburg never let the lead get too large. He finished second with a 46.13.

With his victories, Hidalgo is assured to compete in both short freestyles at Bucknell University two weeks from now in the PIAA championships.

“I’ll probably just keep on working hard,” Hildalgo said of his approach for the last meet of the season. “I didn’t do much conditioning for districts, I just went into it. I’ll probably do more conditioning for states.”

Hildalgo said he hopes to hit 44 seconds in the PIAA 100 freestyle.

Warwick’s Brenden Stuhltrager placed eighth with a 47.63.

Another Lebanon swimmer, Will Parker, had a chance to claim the Cedars’ third gold medal of the meet and of all time. Parker was the top seed in the 100 breaststroke, but his 57.59 was second to Exeter’s William Fanning’s 57.54. Parker’s time at the turn, 26.90, had him less than a tenth of a second behind Fanning, but also just .02 ahead of Wilson’s Brady Wolf, though Parker ultimately held him off.

Ethan Lloyd of Ephrata was in second place through 475 yards of the 500 freestyle, but ultimately finished third with a 4:39.87. Takoda Heckman of Wilson snatched the silver medal away with a 4:39.82. Ian Metzgar, also from Wilson, won the event with a 4:33.78. Daniel Ivanchikov of Conestoga Valley was sixth with a 4:47.44.

Chad Jones claimed another bronze medal for the Mounts with a 52.86 in the 100 backstroke. Cole Stevens of Manheim Township was fifth with 53.27, and Jack Ketchum of Elizabethtown popped up from the middle heat to take eighth place with a 53.59.

Three L-L teams medaled in the 400 freestyle relay. Manheim Township (Ryan Maietta, Davin Urban, Adam Pasewicz, Cole Stevens) was fourth with a 3:13.73, Ephtata (Lloyd, Jones, Peter Suhrbier, Joey Myer) was fifth with a 3:13.92 in the opening heat, and Hempfield (Ryan Taylor, Andrew Gates, Toby Mario and Jack Root) was eighth by .01 seconds with a 3:15.52.

Class 2A

Cocalico was fifth in the team standings with 142 points. The Eagles finished fourth in the 400 freestyle relay. Andrew Seprinski, Nic Guthridge, Evan Zeni and Logan Sensenig teamed up for a season-best 3:25.57.

The L-L had four medalists in the 100 backstroke. Leading the way among the locals was Logan Sensenig of Cocalico, who placed fifth with a 57.80. Manheim Central had the next two finishers, with Bryce Garber touching in 58.05 and Anderson Pilsner following at 58.09. Aidan Wanner of Pequea Valley jumped up from the middle heat to get eighth with a 58.17.

There were two more local medalists in the 100 breaststroke. Ethan Wanner of Pequea Valley was fourth with a 1:01.48, while Peter Hasse of Garden Spot was sixth with a 1:02.48.

Kyle Spaulding of Lampeter-Strasburg dropped three seconds off his seed time to take seventh place in the 500 freestyle with a 5:18.84.

In the 100 freestyle, Zach Delgado of Garden Spot had the top time in the middle heat with a 49.73, which got him the eighth-place medal by .04 seconds over Northern Lebanon’s Carter Cheslock.