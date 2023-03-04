MECHANICSBURG — Addison Elliott of Lancaster Catholic won the only girls gold medal for Lancaster-Lebanon League in Saturday’s events at the District Three Class 2A girls swimming championships.

Elliott, a sophomore, won the 100-yard backstroke in 57.37, rewriting her own school record.

Elliott was even with the pack after the first 25 yards, but then accelerated to take a .45-second lead at the midway point. Her time on the first lap was 27.85. She took advantage of her underwater skills on the turns and took long time to resurface after that first touch.

“I was really trying to hold my underwater as long as I could because that’s where my speed comes from,” Elliott said.

Schuylkill Valley’s Annie Gao was second with a 58.88.

Kylie Gerhardt of Lampeter-Strasburg was fifth with a 1:01.39.

Jillian Strine of Boiling Springs won the 100 freestyle in 51.79, but two Lancaster-Lebanon swimmers had quite the contest for the silver medal. Sierra Houck of Donegal took second place by .01 seconds with a time of 54.27, while Zara Pasley of L-S placed third with a 54.28.

It was Houck’s second silver medal of the meet, having placed second in Friday’s 50 freestyle with a 24.60. Both times were season bests.

“The end goal is always to better myself,” said Houck, who was seeded third in both races. “I knew if I was up there (close to Strine) I’d get a good time.”

Meanwhile, Houck’s teammate, Kylie Wilkinson, took eighth place with a 56.56.

Another Donegal swimmer improved on her seed and season-best time in the 500 freestyle, as Emma Myers finished fifth with a 5:36.84. Despite being in Lane 1 with her seventh seed, Myers was able to stay between fourth and sixth throughout the event.

Cocalico had a pair of medalists in the 100 breaststroke. Elle Fisher was in the middle heat, but with her 1:09.70 she jumped all the way up to fourth place. Teammate Rylee Nedimyer placed sixth with a 1:11.06 from the final heat.

L-S placed fifth in the 400 freestyle relay with a 3:48.87. The Pioneers who closed out the meet were Ashley Prouse, Maddy Juba, Gerhardt and Paisley.

The Pioneers had the top team score among L-L schools with 136 points, finishing fifth.

Class 3A

Manheim Township had the best team total among L-L teams with 100 points, tying for seventh in the overall standings.

The Blue Streaks took both third and fourth place in the 100 breaststroke. Cami Schwartz earned the bronze medal with a 1:05.37, with Emilie Mosner coming in just behind with a 1:06.26. Elizabethtown’s Morgan Conway was eighth with a 1:07.34.

Ava Knopsnyder took fourth place in the 500 freestyle with a 5:01.13. She opened with a 26.89 in her first 50 yards but fell back to the middle of the pack afterwards. But all her remaining laps were between 30 and 31 seconds, so she held off most of her competitors.

Mia Parry of Garden Spot claimed the fifth-place medal in the 100 backstroke, finishing with a 58.34 after recording a 28.57 in the opening 50 yards. Parry had shared a silver medal with her sister Kayla in the 200 IM on Friday.

Addie Scott of Solanco placed sixth in the 100 freestyle with a 53.14.

Hempfield’s Lillian Farmer made a little surge at the end of the 400 freestyle relay to keep the Black Knights on the medal stand with an eighth-place 3:40.30. Micah Wigglesworth, Anna Koger and Carol Fabian started the race.