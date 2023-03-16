LEWISBURG - Addison Elliott first learned how to swim at age six. An instructor immediately noticed something about Elliott.

“I was good at floating on my back,” Elliott recalled.

Now a sophomore at Lancaster Catholic, Elliott has since carried that trait to the state’s top stage of high school swimming. She placed eighth in the PIAA Class 2A girls 100 yard backstroke, swimming 59.29 seconds, inside Kinney Natatorium on the campus of Bucknell University on Thursday.

“I definitely added more time than I would have liked,” she said. “I would have liked to have had a best time but I’m still only a sophomore who medaled at a state championship meet. So there’s nothing to be upset about.”

Elliott was the lone Lancaster-Lebanon League swimmer to take home a medal in Day Two of the four-day PIAA swimming championships. It was Elliott’s first trip to states. Though, she likely would have competed in the state event as a freshman a year ago had she not been disqualified in the 2022 District Three Class 2A championships after staying underwater for too long. It’s why, in the moment before Elliott gets in the water before the backstroke begins, she reminds herself to, “only do a certain amount of underwater kicks.”

“If I could do it (stay underwater) for the whole race I would,” she said.

Bedford's Leah Shackley, an Indiana University recruit, twice broke her own state record in the 100 yard backstroke, first by swimming 51.71 seconds in the preliminary and then blazing to 51.61 seconds in the final to take home another gold medal - she set a new state record by winning the 100 yard butterfly in 52.40 seconds Wednesday.

Just one other L-L swimmer competing in the nightcap Thursday, as Donegal senior Sierra Houck competed in the consolation heat of the 100 yard freestyle. She set a personal best time with 54.06 seconds to finish 13th in the event. Mount Pleasant’s Lily King took first place with a new state record time of 48.93 seconds. After Houck got out of the pool, she shook her head from side to side after pulling the white swimcap off her head.

“It wasn’t as much disappointment as it was like realizing it’s my final senior race,” Houck said. “It’s bittersweet.”

It’s why Houck took some extra time in an adjoining pool in her warm-down swim after the race.

“Normally I just do a little bit in my warm-down,” she said. “But I kept going because I wasn’t ready to get out (of the pool).”

Twelve other L-L swimmers competed in the preliminary round Thursday.

2A girls: Cocalico's Elle Fisher, who placed fourth in the 100 yard breaststroke at the District 3-2A meet, finished 27th overall in the state event, swimming 1:10.55.

“I’m definitely happy with it,” Fisher said. “I hope I make it back next year. I can be faster and to make finals would be my goal.”

Lampeter-Strasburg’s Zara Paisley, who nabbed a District 3-2A bronze medal in the 100 yard freestyle two weeks ago, finished 17th in the preliminary round of the state event, swimming 54.77 seconds, just .03 seconds shy of qualifying for the consolation round.

“It’s been a rough season,” Paisley said. “But this performance was better than I anticipated because I’ve had meet after meet lately. I’m just glad I got to this point. I’m not disappointed.”

Teammate Kylie Gerhardt entered the 100 yard backstroke seeded 29th and improved on that by two spots, finishing 27th overall in 1:01.92.

“It felt good,” Gerhardt said. “It was tiring. It was a hard race. I have performed better but I’m happy with how I did because it’s been a long few weeks. I’ve had a great season. Just the opportunity to get here, compete and support my teammates was the most fulfilling thing for me.”

Paisley and Gerhardt then joined teammates Madelyn Juba and Ashley Prouse to compete in the 400 yard freestyle relay. The group entered the event seeded 27th and improved on that by two spots by placing 25th overall in 3:51.2.

Paisley, Gerhardt and Prouse competed in both days of the 2A events, after the Pioneers’ 200 yard freestyle relay team placed 21st on Wednesday, when Paisley also placed 27th in the 200 yard individual medley.

“It was a shaky start to the season with some of the teammates,” Gerhardt said. “And some personal things happened. But by the end of the season the whole team was super close. These are all my best friends. Getting to come up here has been so fun.”

2A boys: Garden Spot’s Zach Delgado and Northern Lebanon’s Carter Cheslock swam side-by-side in their preliminary heat of the boys 2A 100 yard freestyle. Cheslock’s time of 49.79 seconds put him 23rd overall, while Delgado’s 49.73 seconds put him 26th overall.

“I think it went good,” Delgado said. “I could’ve done better. It’s a different pool. … I’m a multi-sport student-athlete. I play soccer in the fall. But before this year I didn’t really have a sport I was aiming for to play in college. After this swim season, I figured out I want to stay with swimming and pursue that.”

Pequea Valley’s Ethan Wanner dropped nearly a half of a second off of his time from districts in the 100 yard breaststroke when he swam a 1:01.10 in a preliminary heat of the state event, finishing 19th overall, an improvement of six spots from his original seeding entering the day.

“It wasn’t the best but I dropped time from districts,” Wanner said. “I’m glad I made it to states.”

The fresh-faced Cocalico 400 yard freestyle relay team of junior Nic Guthridge and sophomores Andrew Seprinski, Logan Sensenig and Evan Zeni dropped nearly a full second from their time at districts by swimming 3:24.60 in a preliminary heat of the state event, setting the group’s new season-best time. The Eagles finished 23rd overall in the event.

“I’m pretty happy with that,” Zeni said. “I’m tired.”

Zeni, Seprinski and Sensenig also competed in the 200 freestyle relay team that finished 22nd on Wednesday, when Zeni also placed 27th in the 200 yard freestyle. In other words, the few Eagles had a pair of busy days at the PIAA championships.

“I think we’re happy to be here,” Zeni said. “Not all teams get a chance to come here. We have a good future. Next year is where it’s at for us.”

