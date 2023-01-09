Neither Lampeter-Strasburg nor Lancaster Catholic were particularly focused on wins or losses on Monday night when they met in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two swimming.

Oh, the Pioneers were happy enough to sweep the meet at the Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA, 89-57 in boys and 128-37 in girls. But they, like the Crusaders, were mostly looking for an opportunity to compete again after a two-week holiday layoff.

And both sides were happy with their results.

“I had to go back and count, but we had 18 personal bests,” L-S head coach Kylie Hearn said. “There’s nothing more you can ask for coming out of holiday training. That’s what we focused on, personal growth.”

Lancaster Catholic, which competes with just six boys and six girls, saw similar progress.

“Almost every race, we had a season best if not an all-time best,” Crusaders head coach Matt DePietro said. “It was nice to get that from the work they put in over the holiday.”

Boys

L-S had three double winners.

Matt Rota won the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:16.80 and the 100 butterfly with a 1:01.48. Ryan Smecker took the 100 backstroke in 1:02.60 and the 200 freestyle in 1:58.56. Kyle Spaudling won the 500 freestyle with a 5:40.06 and the 200 IM with an uncontested 2:23.87.

Christian Rota added another win for the Pioneers with a 58.14 in the 100 freestyle, and nearly had a second victory as well. However, Lancaster Catholic’s Brian Brislin edged him by .03 seconds in the 50 freestyle with a 25.59.

L-S won two of the relays. Christian and Matt Rota, Spaulding and Smecker combined to claim the 200 freestyle relay with a 1:42.41. The same quartet also won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:53.72.

Lancaster Catholic won the 200 medley relay, with Anthony Ellis, Sean Cox, Brislin and Max Danjnowicz posting a 2:10.06.

Donegal’s Todjr Dohl, competing in exhibition, posted the best times in the meet with a 58.10 and 1:12.44 in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, respectively.

Girls

The Pioneers won 10 of the 11 events Monday.

Zara Paisley and Madelyn Juba both had two wins. Paisley posted a 57.56 in the 100 freestyle and a 26.82 in the 50 freestyle, while Juba touched the wall at 6:34.63 in the 500 freestyle and 2:40.49 in the 200 IM.

Other winners for L-S were Ashley Prouse, with a 1:07.07 in the 100 butterfly; Kylie Gerhardt, with a 1:07.03 in the 100 backstroke; and Jocelyn Wolff, with a 1:27.90 in the 100 breaststroke.

Addison Elliott was the lone winner for Lancaster Catholic, posting a 2:15.86 in the 200 freestyle.

L-S won the 200 medley relay (Gerhardt, Paisely, Prouse, Claire Eckert) in 2:04.19, the 200 freestyle relay (Addie Rodriguez, Gerhardt, Eckert, Juba) in 1:56.65 and the 400 freestyle relay (Prouse, Krista Lambert, Juba, Paisley) in 4:07.18.

Donegal’s Kylie Wilkinson posted meet-best times in the 200 and 500 freestyle relays with 2:07.85 and 5:56.37, respectively. Emma Myers had a meet-best 2:31.44 I the 200 IM.