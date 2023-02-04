All four of the section titles in Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming were decided in the last week, the final week of the regular season. Three of the four came down to head-to-head matchups in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

In L-L Section One boys, Hempfield needed to take second and third place in the 400 freestyle relay to hold on to a 95-91 over Manheim Township on Monday and take the title.

Though the Blue Streaks won with a combined time of 3:23.04 by Davin Urban, Cole Stevens, Adam Pasewicz and Ryan Maietta, the Black Knights got the results they needed. Ivan Vitko, Andrew Gates, Ryan Taylor and Jack Root placed second with a time of 3:29.89, and Jonathan Tsang, Will Russell, Ardan McHugh and Kiran George placed third in 3:37.58.

At the same meet, the Manheim Township girls clinched the Section One title at the very end as well. There was less drama there, thought, as the Blue Streaks needed just a second-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay to clinch the title. In fact, they placed first with a 3:51.10. The winning team was comprised of Cami Schwartz, Anna Sassaman, Grace Welsh and Emerson Mandrell.

The boys Section Two title was also decided on Monday night, also in the last event. Elizabethtown claimed the title by winning the 400 freestyle relay and nabbing the third-place finish as well against defending champion Ephrata.

The winning team for the Bears was Everett Rachael, Reid Gilmore, Jared Louie and Jack Ketchum, who combined for a 3:23.45. That made the final team score 87-83.

On Thursday, the Ephrata girls won the Section Two title without any such dramatics with a 119-48 win over Lampeter-Strasburg. The Mounts were the only repeat winner among the four section champions.

Prepping for league meet

With the business of the regular season wrapped up, swimmers throughout the league can turn their thoughts exclusively to Wilson High School, the site of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Meet this Friday and Saturday.

With no more concerns about how to prepare for certain dual meets, most local swimmers can expect their workouts to peak now, with the hope that their times will do likewise.

“Just a lot of training,” Manheim Township head coach Dan Graybill said. “Just a lot of intensity.”

That sentiment was echoed by another coach of another contender for the league team titles.

“We’ve got to stay in the water,” Hempfield head coach Casey Lear said. “All gas, no brakes.”

But preparing for leagues, and the district and state meets to follow, is about more than just physical training. Swimmers need to be ready as units, both as relay teams and as fellow competitors to pick each other up when a result or two do not turn out as expected.

“They’ve got to keep being the family they are,” Lear said.

Official seedings for the L-L meet should be available by Tuesday. The event starts at 6 p.m. Friday and resumes at 5 p.m. Saturday.