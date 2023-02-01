Penn Manor capped off its regular season with a sweep over McCaskey in a Lancaster- Lebanon League Section One swimming meet Tuesday at Millersville.

The Comets won 83-51 in boys and 89-76 in girls.

For Penn Manor (1-4 L-L Section One, 2-6 overall), the meet was about more than adding a couple wins to their records.

“Honestly, it was about capping off a season with hard work and a lot of focus on the seniors,” Penn Manor head coach Eric Durban said. “We had a season with 20 swimmers and with seniors that we’ve done a lot with this week.”

Brayden Clow was the only double winner for the Penn Manor boys. He took the 100-yard backstroke in 1:01.48 and the 100 freestyle in 51.58.

Other winners for the Comets were Noah Reen with a 2:27.34 in the 200 IM, Spencer Barry with a 23.91 in the 50 freestyle, Derek Thomas with a 6:16.84 in the 500 freestyle and Pol Linares with a 1:12.07 in the 100 breaststroke.

Penn Manor also won all the relays: Reen, Barry, Clow and Linares in 1:50.49 in the 200 medley; Barry, Linares, Gage Myers and Thomas in 1:43.63 in the 200 freestyle; and Clow, Reen, Myers and Thomas in 3:54.81 in the 400 freestyle.

Trevor Morgan won twice for McCaskey (0-5, 0-10). He took the 200 freestyle in 2:03.37 and the 100 butterfly in 1:04.28, both of the times season bests.

The Comet girls had two double winners. Kenzie Wolpert won the 100 freestyle in 1:00.15 and the 200 IM in 2:28.11. Meanwhile, Grace Bresch took the 50 freestyle with a 27.37 and the 100 butterfly with a 1:12.31.

Penn Manor (2-3, 4-4) also swept the girls relays, with (Ellie Baldrige, Kari Anderson, Wolpert and Bresch combining for a 2:04.41 in the 200 medley; Baldridge, Emma Landis, Catherine Rabatin, Bresch a 1:52.98 in the 200 freestyle; and Landis, Brianna Esh, Bella Fulmer and Wolpert a 4:18.04 in the 400 freestyle.

McCaskey had four solo wins, the most dramatic of which was Amelia Woodard’s victory in the 200 freestyle. She touched at 2:15.61, just .07 seconds ahead of Rabatin.

Other winners for the Red Tornado (1-5, 3-7) were McKenna Kraft with a 6:12.74 in the 500 freestyle, Keira Alhadef with a 1:12.19 in the 100 backstroke and Emma Haiges with a 1:17.82 in the 100 breaststroke.