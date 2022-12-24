L-L SWIMMING NOTEBOOK

Break of fers time to improve

Some swimmers will start concentrating on specific events for the postseason

A glance at the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming schedule shows a giant blank from now to a few days past New Year’s Day.

So while basketball and wrestling will be shifting to holiday tournaments, few local swimmers will have any competitions to look forward to.

But that does not mean that those swimmers will be taking a long winter’s nap between Christmas and the Times Square ball dropping on New Year’s Eve.

“The nice thing about the first couple of weeks is that you get to make some mistakes,” said Lancaster Catholic head coach Matt DePietro. “During the break, you get to work on them. You’ve seen the mistakes, and now you can take the time to improve on them.”

The holiday time can also be used for swimmers to get focused on specifically the events that they will be competing in come the postseason meets. At Ephrata, for example, several swimmers have been racing in some of their second and third best events to help with the overall lineup, or just to revisit those events to see if they’ve improved. Now is the chance to get back into everyone’s No. 1 event.

“This is a good training block,” Ephrata head coach Mickey Molchany said. “It’s a time we can use so they can taper down and start looking forward to the end of the season.”

With no meets and no classes for students, it is also an opportunity for coaches to rework the practice schedule as needed.

“We’ve been calling it night camp,” Hempfield head coach Casey Lear said. “We swim in the morning and that opens up the afternoon for bonding time.”

But, of course, the biggest goal is use this time to, well, improve times.

“We’re going to step up in our times and our intervals,” Lear said.

L-L meets will resume Jan. 5, when McCaskey visits Warwick. The other schools will return to the pool the following week.

Top boys times

Here are the top boys times recorded by L-L swimmers so far this winter, heading into the holiday break. Next week, the top girls times will be listed:

200 medley relay: Manheim Township (Graham Calhoun, Jeremiah Gocotano, Henry Gingrich, Davin Urban), 1:37.82

200 freestyle: Ethan Shonk, Donegal, 1:45.47

200 IM: Logan Smith, Cedar Crest, 1:55.88

50 freestyle: Carlos Hidalgo, Lebanon, 21.38

100 butterfly: Henry Gingrich, Manheim Township, 50.72

100 freestyle: Henry Gingrich, Manheim Township, 47.25

500 freestyle: Ethan Lloyd, Ephrata, 4:47.05

200 freestyle relay: Manheim Township (Henry Gingrich, Ryan Maietta, Coleman Stevens, Davin Urban), 1:28.44

100 backstroke: Ethan Shonk, Donegal, 51.47

100 breaststroke: Logan Smith, Cedar Crest, 55.63

400 freestyle relay: Manheim Township (Ryan Maietta, Coleman Stevens, Graham Calhoun, Jeremiah Gocotano), 3:18.46

No boys diving scores have been reported.