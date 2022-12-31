The winter sports season comes, naturally, with multiple chances to enter the pool with a clean slate.

Swimmers can start each campaign fresh at the end of November when practices begin, but they can also start all over psychologically with New Year’s Day.

And, like millions of other people, some local swimmers have New Year’s resolutions, too.

When asked about those resolutions, some teams responded as a group. For instance, Hempfield’s resolution is to “stay hungry, stay foolish,” head coach Casey Lear said.

For others, resolutions were expressed in terms of goals.

Garden Spot senior Kayla Parry is resolving to return to the PIAA meet, while her freshman sister, Mia, is resolving to take .02 seconds off her backstroke time to get it under one minute.

Of all the Lancaster-Lebanon League schools, Cocalico provided the most resolutions. Among the Eagles’ targets in 2023:

“I resolve to be more calm before a race instead of being so anxious.” — Rylee Nedimyer

“Get more sleep.” — Abigail Good

“Be more involved in team activities.” — Logan Sensenig

“Be more considerate of the environment around me.” — Melia Van Zant

“Get business fully running.” — Andrew Seprinski, who did not elaborate on his business venture.

Leaderboards

Speaking of New Year’s Resolutions, this column will resolve to not let a leaderboard from last winter sneak into this year’s listings, as happened a week ago.

Among the 10 schools who sent in the top times during the holiday break, there are two swimmers who top four lists as a solo swimmers. On the boys side, Ryan Maietta of Manheim Township is the leader in the 200 freestyle, 200 IM, 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle. He is also part of the top 400 freestyle relay team. On the girls side, Ephrata’s Ava Knopsnyder has taken advantage of early season meets to post quality times in her best and her “off” events. She leads in the 50, 100, 200 and 500 freestyles, plus is part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relay leaders.

These are the top times across the L-L, as reported so far.

Boys

• 200 medley relay: Chad Jones, Joey Myer, Ethan Lloyd, Peter Suhrbier; Ephrata, 1:39.99

• 200 freestyle: Ryan Maietta, Manheim Township, 1:46.12

• 200 IM: Ryan Maietta, Manheim Township, 2:00.12

• 50 freestyle: Brenden Stuhltrager, Warwick, 21.87

• 100 butterfly: Ryan Maietta, Manheim Township, 52.60

• 200 freestyle relay: Jack Martin, Chad Jones, Ethan Lloyd, Peter Suhrbier; Ephrata, 1:33.71

• 100 freestyle: Ryan Maietta, Manheim Township, 48.26

• 500 freestyle: Ethan Lloyd, Ephrata, 4:55.18

• 100 backstroke: Ethan Lloyd, Ephrata, 54.84

• 100 breaststroke: Jeremiah Gocotano, Manheim Township, 1:00.77

• 400 freestyle relay: Cole Stevens, Davin Urban, Adam Pasewicz, Ryan Maietta; Manheim Township, 3:23.39

Girls

• 200 medley relay: Emerson Mandrell, Emilie Mosner, Cami Schwartz, Sassaman; Manheim Township, 1:53.40

• 200 freestyle: Ava Knopsnyder, Ephrata, 1:56.55

• 200 IM: Mia Parry, Garden Spot, 2:08.62

• 50 freestyle: Ava Knopsnyder, Ephrata, 25.18

• 100 butterfly: Ashley Mellinger, Manheim Central, 58.27

• 200 freestyle relay: Allie Ludwig, Kauri Parson, Brian Burkholder, Ava Knopsnyder; Ephrata, 1:42.58

• 100 freestyle: Ava Knopsnyder, Ephrata, 53.81

• 500 freestyle: Ava Knopsnyder, Ephrata, 5:10.22

• 100 backstroke: Mia Parry, Garden Spot, 1:00.01

• 100 breaststroke: Cami Schwartz, Manheim Township, 1:06.94

• 400 freestyle relay: Kauri Parson, Megan Martin, Bria Burkholder, Ava Knopsnyder; Ephrata, 3:46.48

