The winter sports season comes, naturally, with multiple chances to enter the pool with a clean slate.

Swimmers can start each campaign fresh at the end of November when practices begin, but they can also start all over psychologically with New Year’s Day.

And, like millions of other people, some local swimmers have New Year’s resolutions, too.

When asked about those resolutions, some teams responded as a group. For instance, Hempfield’s resolution is to “stay hungry, stay foolish,” head coach Casey Lear said.

For others, resolutions were expressed in terms of goals.

Garden Spot senior Kayla Parry is resolving to return to the PIAA meet, while her freshman sister, Mia, is resolving to take .02 seconds off her backstroke time to get it under one minute.

Of all the Lancaster-Lebanon League schools, Cocalico provided the most resolutions. Among the Eagles’ targets in 2023:

“I resolve to be more calm before a race instead of being so anxious.” — Rylee Nedimyer

“Get more sleep.” — Abigail Good

“Be more involved in team activities.” — Logan Sensenig

“Be more considerate of the environment around me.” — Melia Van Zant

“Get business fully running.” — Andrew Seprinski, who did not elaborate on his business venture.

• David Bohr is a freelance writer who covers swimming for LNP. Eamil him via sports@lnpnews.com.