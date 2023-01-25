Manheim Township swept a Lancaster-Lebanon League swim meet over Warwick, winning 109-55 in boys and 115-55 in girls at the Lititz Rec Center on Tuesday night.

Though the team scores may have been lopsided, there was some drama present in certain races, and no one did better under pressure than Blue Streak freshman Cami Schwartz.

Schwartz twice edged her club swimming teammate, Warwick’s Melanie Hahn. Schwartz won the 200-yard IM with a 2:16.60, besting Hahn’s 2:17.16. About 20 minutes later, Schwartz recorded a 1:02.70 in the 100 butterfly, ahead of Hahn’s 1:03.24.

“I swim with her during the summer,” Schwartz said. “It’s good now that I can swim against her indoors. I just knew I needed to go in and swim my race.”

Schwartz’s best times in the high school season are 2:16.5 in the 200 IM and 1:01.8 in the 100 butterfly.

“I’m feeling pretty good (about the season),” Schwartz said. “It’s fun to be able to swim at the high school level with a whole new point of view.”

Another double winner for the Manheim Town-ship girls was Emilie Mosner, who won the 50 freestyle in 25.41 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.11.

Solo winners for the Blue Streaks included Anna Burrowes in the 500 freestyle with a 5:46.56, Emerson Mandrell in the 200 freestyle with a 2:06.69 and Anna Sassaman in the 100 freestyle with a 55.07.

Manheim Township also won the 200 medley relay (Grace Welsh, Mosner, Johana Paparo, Adrianna Anujin) in 1:56.83 and the 400 freestyle relay (Sassaman, Burrowes, Mariel Keares, Schwartz) in 4:04.53.

Tenra Adams took the 100 backstroke for the Warriors in 1:02.42. She was also second behind Mosner in the 50 freestyle, just .24 seconds off the lead.

Warwick won the 200 freestyle relay (Carolyn Eisenbach, Adams, Hahn, Linnea Miller) with a 1:46.60.

In the boys meet, Manheim Township won six of the 11 events, but the final score was the result of both quality and quantity. The Blue Streaks had a combined 18 teams in the pool (some were exhibitions) for the three relay races while the Warriors had five. Some individual events were also uneven, such as the 100 backstroke, with five Manheim Township swimmers and none from Warwick.

Cole Stevens won the 200 IM in 2:05.13, Adam Pasewicz took the 500 freestyle in 5:06.36, Bram Burge claimed the 100 backstroke in 1:00.41 and Brayden Pyott won the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.57.

The Blue Streaks added wins in the 200 medley relay (Burge, Jeremiah Gocotano, Ryan Maietta, Davin Urban) and the 200 freestyle relay (Maietta, Pasewicz, Patrick Breslin, Urban) with 1:43.20 and 1:32.96, respectively.

The Warwick boys had two double winners: John Moll and Brenden Stuhltrager. Moll had season bests while winning the 200 freestyle in 1:51.09 and the 100 freestyle in 50.86. Stuhltrager won the 50 freestyle in 22.16 and the 100 butterfly in 51.32.

The Warriors also won the 400 freestyle relay. Stuhltrager, Dylan Hershey, Aaron Ruth and Moll combined for a 3:32.33.